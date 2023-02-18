Public meetings

All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Logan Daily News should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

• Logan City Council public utilities committee meeting, 10 a.m., city building.

• Logan-Hocking County District Library Board meeting, 5:30 p.m., main library, Logan.

• Tri-County Career Center Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., room 108/Pierce Room, Tri-Couny Career Center, 15676 state Route 691, Nelsonville.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

• Buckeye Hills Aging & Health Regional Advisory Council meeting, 10 a.m., 1400 Pike St., Marietta.

• South Central Ohio Job & Family Services Executive Committee meeting, 1 p.m., 465 Western Ave., Chillicothe.

• Perry Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township hall.

Thursday, Feb. 23

• Hocking County commissioners meeting, 9:30 a.m., commissioners’ chambers, 1 East Main St., Logan.

• Hocking Valley Community Hospital Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., CIC Building Conference Room.

• Washington Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township hall, 31183 Ilesboro Road, Logan.

• Good Hope Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Rockbridge firehouse.

Monday, Feb. 27

• Athens-Hocking-Vinton Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (317) Board meeting, 6 p.m., 7990 Dairy Lane, Athens. A compensation committee meeting will be held at 5 p.m.

• Volunteer Fire Fighters’ Dependents Fund Board public meeting, 6:15 p.m., City of Logan’s council chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St., Logan.

• Volunteer Peace Officers’ Dependents Fund Board public meeting, 6:30 p.m., City of Logan’s council chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St., Logan.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

• Green Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township office.

Friday, March 3

• Buckeye Hills Regional Council Executive Committee meeting, 11:30 a.m., 1400 Pike st., Marietta

Tuesday, March 7

• Hocking Soil & Water Conservation District Board meeting, 6 p.m., Soil & Water Conservation conference room, 148 N. Homer Ave., Logan.

Thursday, March 9

• Benton Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., community building in South Bloomingville.

• Good Hope Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Rockbridge firehouse.

Monday, March 20

• Logan-Hocking Schools Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Logan High School.

Thursday, March 30

• Washington Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township hall, 31183 Ilesboro Road, Logan.