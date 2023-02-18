Open in App
Massachusetts State
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts reports $2,710,499 in fraudulently obtained public assistance benefits, services

By Michael Silvia,

11 days ago
“In a quarterly progress report issued today, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio said examiners within the office’s Bureau of Special Investigations (BSI) found evidence totaling $2,710,499.81...
