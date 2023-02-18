This Woman’s Antique Maximalist Floral Wall Decor Is an Awesome Find

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It's not always easy to find things that work with some styles, but with maximalism, it's a little easier . One woman found two beautiful pieces of wall art that perfectly fit the more is more maxi-floral prints.

While it may look like just a bunch of flowers at first glance, it has some great details to make this piece stand out (even if you're not a floral person).

If you like this style, it's easy to find more items in similar styles. You can use this as inspiration to find new vintage décor pieces for your home.

These comments were hilarious, but also left some hope that we could find our own version of these thrifted beauties.

"No joke there’s a glitch in the matrix. We went thrifting today and bought this matching set." @ Jared Pokorny

Others felt the exact same as us and were wishing they could find goodies like this nearby.

"I reall need to move some place where people donate more interesting stuff." @ Cassandra

You can add some floral elements to your home decor, even if you're not a floral person, by choosing bold colors and then finding items that work with those colors.

If you want to incorporate more flowers into your life but aren't sure how or where to start, try choosing one or two different kinds of plants from the grocery store--they'll come alive in no time!

