Wife's Terrified Reaction to Having 'Dinner in the Sky' Is All Too Real

If you're always seeking new dining adventures, you'll want to check out this extraordinary restaurant experience. TikTok content creator @ theblondebrewer shows us what it's like to have a meal in the sky. And you may not want to look down.

If you have a fear of heights, just watching this video might cause you anxiety.

This Dinner In The Sky restaurant looks like a really cool experience, as long as you don't have Acrophobia. But for this poor woman, it doesn't look like fun at all. While her husband laughs and tells her not to look down, she's taking deep, controlled breaths. And she’s giving him a look that asks, “why are we here?” We give her a ton of credit for even trying this experience. We hope after spending some time up high, she's a little less afraid. And we sincerely hope she gets to choose their next dining destination. Maybe he has a fear of snakes and they can try feasting in a pit of serpents. It would only be fair.

The audience was upset by seeing her so afraid. Viewer @ShaunLinenberger commented, “Dude, that is wrong. She looked terrified.” She really does. Viewer @JasmynLorenz said, “The girl next to her did not pass the vibe check with the side eye.” Nope, her behavior was uncalled for. She could have offered comfort instead of throwing judgment her way. Viewer @Dlalayouarenutz commented, “Divorce immediately when my feet hit the ground.” Ha! We’re pretty sure she agreed to do this on her own.

If this restaurant comes to our town, we will consider making a reservation. We’ll just have to be sure to bring along a date, that isn’t afraid of heights.