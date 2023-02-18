Beal Fined 25K, NBA Statement Released

Earlier this week, the NBA Announced a $25,000 fine on Wizards Guard Bradley Beal

The NBA released a statement earlier this week that Bradley Beal has been fined $25,000 for making contact with a game official in Washington’s Feb 11 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena. The announcement was made by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

Video of the contact is here.

In that game, Bradley Beal netted a game-high 32 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 3PT), also dishing out six assists, grabbing four rebounds and blocking one shot on the night. At the time of the game, Beal had totaled 30+ points in six games and 20+ points in 22-of-33 outings on the season.

The news of having to pay the fine didn’t stop Beal’s shine at all this week.

Against the Golden State Warriors , Beal had 33 points, four assists, three rebounds, and one steal. During this game, Beal reached 15,000 points joining Elvin Hayes as the only players in franchise history to hit this mark. Hayes had 15,551 points which could mean Beal may be sitting at the top of the list for the franchise sooner rather than later.

Vintage, “Walking Bucket” Bradley Beal showed up against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a comeback win for the Wizards . Inside the Wizards Staff Writer, Darrell Owens, summed up the comeback win in related article Bradley Beal Has A Throwback Night Against Minnesota . Bradley Beal had a season-high and game-best 35 points adding six rebounds, five assists and three steals. His teammates showed him all of the love recognizing that Beal displayed true leadership in the game to get the Wizards up one more in the win column.

Beal will need much rest and relaxation this All Star break as he leads this team to a playoff push once the season continues.