"Mike didn't want to risk LeBron getting hurt" - when Michael Jordan didn't let LeBron James play in a pick-up game

It's a well-known fact that LeBron James grew up as a fan of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Ever since he was a young basketball prodigy from Akron, Ohio, LeBron looked up to Jordan and wanted to be just like him. So when he was invited to play in a pick-up game with Jordan and several NBA players, it was an opportunity of a lifetime. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be, as Jordan prohibited LeBron from playing for fear that he would get injured against the larger, more physical NBA guys.

Oakley as mentor

It is much less known and perhaps even shocking to many NBA fans that Charles Oakley , a bruising enforcer during his heyday, became a mentor to LeBron in the early stages of his career. In his book entitled "The Last Enforcer," Oakley talked about how he took the teenager under his wing when he was just a junior in high school. Even though LeBron was still a youngster, his game was already so ahead of his peers that many speculated he could even play in the Association at that point in time.

"After we met, I became like a big brother to him. He looked up to Michael, and I knew I could help him get to know Mike. When LeBron was a junior in high school, Michael and I invited him to come to Chicago to watch us play pick-up. The run was at Attack Athletics, a place owned by Michael's personal trainer Tim Grover," said Oakley in the book .

Jordan said no

You can imagine LeBron's excitement after receiving news that he would see His Airness play in person. He even brought some basketball gear, just in case he'd get a chance to play with Jordan and other NBA pros. However, Jordan put his foot down and said no to LeBron playing.

"LeBron brought his stuff and wanted to play, but Michael wouldn't let him. It would have been fun to see LeBron as a junior in high school going up against a legend like Jordan, but Mike didn't want to risk LeBron getting hurt playing against NBA players," Oak added.

LeBron's skill level and physique were unparalleled for a 16-year-old, so who knows what could have happened had he gotten to play with Jordan that day. Nevertheless, Jordan saw great potential in LeBron and wanted to ensure the young star didn't suffer any setbacks on his path toward greatness.