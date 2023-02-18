What’s happening this weekend? 2/18 – 2/19

BISMARCK. N.D. ( KXNET ) — Valentine’s Day may be over, but there are still plenty of things to love about the community around you — like the events that take place in it. There’s plenty to enjoy in Bismarck, Mandan, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend for those looking to go out and about. Here are a few of our favorite events happening around the state on Saturday and Sunday.

Bismarck/Mandan

Little Kids, Big World: Flying High – The Little Kids, Big World series at the ND Heritage Center is led by educator Sarah Fox, and are designed to teach toddlers and preschoolers about the world and the history of North Dakota. In this lesson, children will learn to identify different aspects of flight in the State Museum, and construct paper airplanes. Saturday, February 18, 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

National Hiring Day – On National Hiring Day, the Bismarck Larks and Minot Hot Tots are hoping to interview plenty of candidates interested in signing on with the team for their Summer season. Interviews at the Bismarck Larks office for positions like mascots, service staff, and more will be conducted, and everyone interested in a summer job at the stadium is welcome to come — regardless of position or dress. February 18, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Shoshanna & Band at Laughing Sun Brewing – Shoshanna Bohlen is typically a solo performer, but she’s joining up with a band of Bismarck locals to bring a unique and amazing acoustic sound to the Laughing Sun Brewery. There is no cover charge for the event, and anyone interested in hearing their musical prowess is welcome to attend! Saturday, February 18, 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Couples’ Scramble – There’s still love to be had on the golfing green! Grab your partner (or any other golf pal) and participate in this two-person team tournament at Golf, Etc. It only takes $125 and booking a tee time to enter for a chance to win cash prizes! Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19, at various times.

Bullying Stinks – Baked beans and bullying have one thing in common: they stink. This cookoff and competition located at the Bismarck Amvets Post aims to raise awareness with a baked bean recipe contest. Guests can enter their own recipe, or just sample and vote. All proceeds from the event will go to the Bismarck/Mandan chapter of Bridging The Gap, an organization that works to promote anti-bullying measures in our community. Saturday, February 18, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Minot

Dungeons and Dragons: The Infinite Library – Interested in learning to play the wildly popular tabletop game DnD, but don’t know how? Perhaps you’re a seasoned adventurer looking for a group to adventure with. Either way, the Minot Public Library has you covered. They host their ‘Infinite Library’ DND sessions on the third Saturday of every month, so players of any skill level are welcome to drop by. Saturday, February 18, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

North Dakota Miss Amazing Amplify Event 2023 – The 3rd annual Miss Amazing Amplify Event is coming to Minot State University’s Ann Nicole Nelson Hall in its efforts to help build friendships and self-confidence in girls and women. Each participant will be able to take part in introductions, interviews, passion presentations, and more. Sunday, February 19, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Williston

19th Century Sewing, Textile Arts, and Projects – Everyone’s invited to attend this event at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, which highlights old-school crafting and costuming. This display is open to all skill levels of crafters, and anyone who is interested. Saturday, February 18, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dickinson

2023 Cowboys and Candlelight – Come and support the Dickinson State Rodeo’s best ropers and riders at this mix of country and class. Emcee and DJ Brandon Forde will be hosting an evening of fun, games, food, wine, music, dancing, and plenty of auctions. Tables and individual seats are both available. All funds raised during the event will go towards supporting the DSU Rodeo Team. Saturday, February 18, 5:00 p.m.

Beat the Winter Blues- Dickinson Parks and Recreation isn’t letting the winter get to them, and you shouldn’t either. This event brings all-day fun to the West River Community Center, including an open pool, inflatables, music, crafts, and more. All it takes to enter is a donation to the city’s non-perishable food pantry! Saturday, February 18, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

There isn’t much happening in Williston this week, but as the pattern has taught us, this means that there will be plenty more events in the city sometime soon. We’ll return next week with another list of great events!

