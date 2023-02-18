Open in App
Bismarck, ND
See more from this location?
KX News

What’s happening this weekend? 2/18 – 2/19

By Brendan Rodenberg,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duOb1_0kruxQIV00

BISMARCK. N.D. ( KXNET ) — Valentine’s Day may be over, but there are still plenty of things to love about the community around you — like the events that take place in it. There’s plenty to enjoy in Bismarck, Mandan, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend for those looking to go out and about. Here are a few of our favorite events happening around the state on Saturday and Sunday.

GAMING: Magic: The Gathering- the five most expensive cards from Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Bismarck/Mandan

Little Kids, Big World: Flying High The Little Kids, Big World series at the ND Heritage Center is led by educator Sarah Fox, and are designed to teach toddlers and preschoolers about the world and the history of North Dakota. In this lesson, children will learn to identify different aspects of flight in the State Museum, and construct paper airplanes. Saturday, February 18, 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

National Hiring Day – On National Hiring Day, the Bismarck Larks and Minot Hot Tots are hoping to interview plenty of candidates interested in signing on with the team for their Summer season. Interviews at the Bismarck Larks office for positions like mascots, service staff, and more will be conducted, and everyone interested in a summer job at the stadium is welcome to come — regardless of position or dress. February 18, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Shoshanna & Band at Laughing Sun Brewing Shoshanna Bohlen is typically a solo performer, but she’s joining up with a band of Bismarck locals to bring a unique and amazing acoustic sound to the Laughing Sun Brewery. There is no cover charge for the event, and anyone interested in hearing their musical prowess is welcome to attend! Saturday, February 18, 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Couples’ Scramble There’s still love to be had on the golfing green! Grab your partner (or any other golf pal) and participate in this two-person team tournament at Golf, Etc. It only takes $125 and booking a tee time to enter for a chance to win cash prizes! Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19, at various times.

Bullying Stinks Baked beans and bullying have one thing in common: they stink. This cookoff and competition located at the Bismarck Amvets Post aims to raise awareness with a baked bean recipe contest. Guests can enter their own recipe, or just sample and vote. All proceeds from the event will go to the Bismarck/Mandan chapter of Bridging The Gap, an organization that works to promote anti-bullying measures in our community. Saturday, February 18, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Minot

Dungeons and Dragons: The Infinite Library Interested in learning to play the wildly popular tabletop game DnD, but don’t know how? Perhaps you’re a seasoned adventurer looking for a group to adventure with. Either way, the Minot Public Library has you covered. They host their ‘Infinite Library’ DND sessions on the third Saturday of every month, so players of any skill level are welcome to drop by. Saturday, February 18, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

North Dakota Miss Amazing Amplify Event 2023 The 3rd annual Miss Amazing Amplify Event is coming to Minot State University’s Ann Nicole Nelson Hall in its efforts to help build friendships and self-confidence in girls and women. Each participant will be able to take part in introductions, interviews, passion presentations, and more. Sunday, February 19, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Williston

19th Century Sewing, Textile Arts, and Projects Everyone’s invited to attend this event at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, which highlights old-school crafting and costuming. This display is open to all skill levels of crafters, and anyone who is interested. Saturday, February 18, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dickinson

2023 Cowboys and Candlelight Come and support the Dickinson State Rodeo’s best ropers and riders at this mix of country and class. Emcee and DJ Brandon Forde will be hosting an evening of fun, games, food, wine, music, dancing, and plenty of auctions. Tables and individual seats are both available. All funds raised during the event will go towards supporting the DSU Rodeo Team. Saturday, February 18, 5:00 p.m.

Beat the Winter Blues- Dickinson Parks and Recreation isn’t letting the winter get to them, and you shouldn’t either. This event brings all-day fun to the West River Community Center, including an open pool, inflatables, music, crafts, and more. All it takes to enter is a donation to the city’s non-perishable food pantry! Saturday, February 18, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

There isn’t much happening in Williston this week, but as the pattern has taught us, this means that there will be plenty more events in the city sometime soon. We’ll return next week with another list of great events!

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bismarck, ND newsLocal Bismarck, ND
Be active on March 14 for the Pi Day 5K Challenge
Bismarck, ND6 hours ago
Bismarck-Mandan region hit by fast falling, wet snow as March starts with a mess
Bismarck, ND13 hours ago
EVENTS: Savanah Benz comes to The Laughing Sun
Bismarck, ND7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bringing new life to the Bismarck Riverfront
Bismarck, ND1 hour ago
The story behind the historic Northwest Arts Center
Minot, ND1 day ago
An exclusive full tour of the Magic City Discovery Center
Minot, ND3 hours ago
How to reclaim a love for reading
Minot, ND1 day ago
Tension between animal shelters in North Dakota
Williston, ND17 hours ago
Another layer of snow blankets Bismarck
Bismarck, ND1 hour ago
Emily Eckroth and husband planning new downtown bar
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
NDCA announces North Dakota Poetry Out Loud champions
Minot, ND4 hours ago
Marketplace for Kids: Where they will be this spring
Williston, ND2 days ago
Souris Valley United Way hosts donor luncheon in Minot
Minot, ND1 day ago
Local foods could lead to a healthier you
Bismarck, ND3 hours ago
Daily Pledge of Allegiance, March 1
Bismarck, ND9 hours ago
Temporary Bismarck road closure scheduled in April
Bismarck, ND1 hour ago
Bismarck approves modified Urban Road program
Bismarck, ND1 hour ago
Taking an ice, cold plunge to raise money for cancer
New Town, ND1 day ago
Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot identified
Minot, ND1 day ago
KX Finance: Grants
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Red Cross offers emergency preparedness training for kids at Bismarck library
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Weekend BRB- New monthly craft fair comes to Bismarck
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
Fire in Northwest Minot damages home
Minot, ND1 day ago
Magic City Discovery Center: One step closer to discovering creativity
Minot, ND1 day ago
NDSU Veterinary Diagnostic Lab helping determine cause of death in animals
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Daily Pledge of Allegiance, February 28
Berthold, ND1 day ago
Local ranchers discuss why grazing is so important
Bismarck, ND3 hours ago
City of Bismarck kicks off March campaign for Better Bismarck
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
AARP ND updates members on legislation impacting them
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Social media post raises concerns over Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center’s indoor pool
Bismarck, ND2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy