UGA FoodPIC partners with Lova Naturals on beauty, wellness product
By Lillian Dickens UGA/CAES,
11 days ago
GRIFFIN — The University of Georgia’s Food Product Innovation and Commercialization Center (FoodPIC) helps small businesses and entrepreneurs make their mark on the food industry through research, formulation, prototyping and more. With a focus on small businesses and entrepreneurs, FoodPIC is committed to helping its clients hone their products, efficiently and economically.
Lova Naturals Beauty Repair is one of these products. Creators Sallie and Lorenzo Nicastro, both lifelong food scientists, launched their collagen peptide powder in 2019 as a result of their mutual passion to deliver natural products that are “truly effective, noninvasive and affordable.”
Comments / 0