UGA FoodPIC partners with Lova Naturals on beauty, wellness product

UGA FoodPIC offered Lova Naturals the opportunity to manufacture a smaller run of its Beauty Repair product. Producing a smaller amount comes with a reduced production price, opening the door for small and local businesses to test and bring their products to market. Special Photo: UGA/CAES

GRIFFIN — The University of Georgia’s Food Product Innovation and Commercialization Center (FoodPIC) helps small businesses and entrepreneurs make their mark on the food industry through research, formulation, prototyping and more. With a focus on small businesses and entrepreneurs, FoodPIC is committed to helping its clients hone their products, efficiently and economically.

Lova Naturals Beauty Repair is one of these products. Creators Sallie and Lorenzo Nicastro, both lifelong food scientists, launched their collagen peptide powder in 2019 as a result of their mutual passion to deliver natural products that are “truly effective, noninvasive and affordable.”