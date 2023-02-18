Open in App
Huntsville, AL
WHNT News 19

Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to house fire in South Huntsville

By Logan Sparkman,

11 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) said they have multiple units at the scene of a structure fire in South Huntsville.

Multiple HFR units are on scene at a home located at 2615 Excalibur Drive responding to a fire call.

Huntsville Fire responds to fire near apartment complex under construction

Responders on scene told News 19 there are no injuries to report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uE4Qx_0kruv86000
Photo: WHNT News 19
Photo: WHNT News 19
Photo: WHNT News 19
Photo: WHNT News 19

HFR asks that people avoid the area at this time as crews continue to fight the fire.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

