Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to house fire in South Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) said they have multiple units at the scene of a structure fire in South Huntsville.

Multiple HFR units are on scene at a home located at 2615 Excalibur Drive responding to a fire call.

Responders on scene told News 19 there are no injuries to report.

HFR asks that people avoid the area at this time as crews continue to fight the fire.

