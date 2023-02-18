Open in App
Grand Rapids, MI
See more from this location?
Third Saturday Family Fun Day returns to Grand Rapids

By FOX 17 News,

11 days ago
If you're looking for a weekend activity for the whole family, the 3 Mile Project is hosting their first Third Saturday Family Fun Day since the start of the pandemic.

The 3 Mile Project started the events one year before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

They feature a number of activities including table games, skating and an indoor ninja arena.

Food and drinks will also be available.

Family Fun Day is happening today from 1pm-4pm at the projects office on Walkent Drive Northwest in Grand Rapids.

Admission will cost $5 and is free for kids three and under. All children must have an adult with them.

