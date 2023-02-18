Third Saturday Family Fun Day returns to Grand Rapids

If you're looking for a weekend activity for the whole family, the 3 Mile Project is hosting their first Third Saturday Family Fun Day since the start of the pandemic.

The 3 Mile Project started the events one year before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

They feature a number of activities including table games, skating and an indoor ninja arena.

Food and drinks will also be available.

Family Fun Day is happening today from 1pm-4pm at the projects office on Walkent Drive Northwest in Grand Rapids.

Admission will cost $5 and is free for kids three and under. All children must have an adult with them.