AUDIO: The Band that Got Canned By Jeff Bezos Hits Back with Controversial Song Release

The tension between a hockey house band and Bezos drags on.

Some might recall the Who is She? story from January; the Seattle-based band was left wondering what happened after getting booted from a hockey game gig in January.

It seems that last month the group had been summarily disinvited from their gig as “house band” for the Kraken NHL hockey games at the Emerald City's Climate Pledge Arena. None other than Amazon ( AMZN ) owns the naming rights to the swanky pavilion, and the company's CEO Andy Jassy is part of the Kraken's ownership group. So the band was skeptical.

The heave-ho -- which the musicians described as "an unfortunate turn of events"--released a kraken of controversy about the reason for the sacking.

What Happened to Who Is She?

One camp suggested that the female trio had raised the ire of Amazon by taking a musical dig at the internet giant's founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos during their performance.

This was a bit awkward, as one might imagine.

The band had played a version of Le Tigre’s “My My Metrocard” with the lyrics changed to “My My Orca Card,” a nod to the smart card used for public transport in the Puget Sound region of Washington.

The group -- which consists of Bree McKenna, Robin Edwards, and Julia Shapiro -- also changed a reference to former New York Mayor and one-time Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to Bezos.

" Oh no, Jeffrey Bezos ," the new lyrics said, " He’s such, a total jerk. Shut down, all the bookstores. Billionaires do not work ."

The band saw its three-day gig shut down after their first performance.

A Kraken spokesperson maintained that Who is She? got pulled because the band did not "meet the professional standards we expect."

Now, Who is She? has found another way to stick it to the man by recording a studio version of the Orca card ditty.

However, in this rendition "Oh, no" has been replaced with an F-bomb and the word "total" was removed to make room for an adjectival version of the same cuss word.

“My My Orca Card” is the first single from a new Who Is She? album that Seattle radio station KEXP said will be out later this year.

In an interview with KEXP, the band members said it was "not their intention to be heroic or anything like that" and they didn't think that calling out "local villain" Bezos would "cause that big of a scene."

But they also believed that Bezos will be fine and that the world's third richest man "will get over it-eventually."

And they still had some love for the hockey team that cut them loose.

"Go Kraken," they said.