Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

23-year-old killed near 30th and Pierce

By Julia Marshall,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kaDyN_0kruu88D00

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed overnight.

Police responded to 30th and Pierce a little before midnight Friday night. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been killed.

MPD did not say what the man died of, but according to online MPD records, officers responded to a shooting in that area around the same time.

Now, Milwaukee Police say they are looking for unknown suspects. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Milwaukee, WI newsLocal Milwaukee, WI
16-year-old arrested for shooting 15-year-old in Milwaukee: Police
Milwaukee, WI6 hours ago
Pedestrian struck, killed near 27th and Parnell in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI1 hour ago
Milwaukee Athletic Club bomb threat: No explosives found, police say
Milwaukee, WI7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit, shots fired
Milwaukee, WI22 hours ago
18-year-old killed in Racine crash, three others injured
Racine, WI12 hours ago
58-year-old pedestrian injured in Sheboygan hit-and-run
Sheboygan, WI1 day ago
Driver crashes into Cudahy business; injuries unknown
Cudahy, WI43 minutes ago
12-mile stolen car chase: Driver hits 3 cars, convicted of a felony day before
Wauwatosa, WI1 day ago
Person of interest arrested in homicide of Cashay Henderson: Police
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
MPD Chief discusses transparency on video releases following in-custody death
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
2 men charged; 5-year-old dies after firing father's firearm
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Widow of pastor killed by reckless driver gives emotional appeal to lawmakers
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Domestic violence prevention advocates say Milwaukee is facing a crisis
Milwaukee, WI23 hours ago
Jury trial begins for man accused of killing ex's boyfriend, body never found
Kenosha, WI1 day ago
South Milwaukee police warn of suspects breaking into work vans
South Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Parking garage collapse: Police body camera footage highlights uncertainty
Glendale, WI1 day ago
25-year-old hit and killed while walking in Caledonia
Caledonia, WI4 days ago
Family searches for answers after fatal battery of Milwaukee woman
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Three Kenosha teens lose both parents 10 months apart
Kenosha, WI1 day ago
Two people rescued from floodwaters in West Allis
West Allis, WI2 days ago
Bayshore to retrieve trapped vehicles beginning Thursday morning
Glendale, WI5 hours ago
Bayshore Mall partial collapse: Ramp installed to access stranded cars
Glendale, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee man works to heal men, put an end to abuse
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
NEW: Bayshore Mall parking garage records released following partial collapse
Glendale, WI3 hours ago
Pleasant Prairie USPS Postmaster charged after embezzling over $60,000
Pleasant Prairie, WI1 day ago
North Ave. Market owner shares his story and commitment to building community
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Prospect Avenue residents share pedestrian safety concerns with city
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
WI bars could stay open until 4 a.m. during Republican National Convention
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy