Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mild Monday, Messy Mid-Week

Tonight lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s with partly cloudy skies.

Monday is another mild day with highs in the 40s. A clipper system passes to the north, dragging snow showers into northern Wisconsin. Here in SE WI, a few light flurries or sprinkle cannot be ruled out during the evening hours, with the best chance for areas north of Milwaukee.

Monday night and early Tuesday it turns windy with gusts up to 40 mph. Tuesday afternoon highs will be a little closer to average with highs in the upper 30s. Early sunshine turns into cloud cover before our next major weather-maker. Snow will arrive by Tuesday night.

Snow showers continue overnight and into early Wednesday, with a few inches of accumulation possible. This could make for a slow commute on Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon we get a little break, before a messy mix moves in during the late afternoon and evening. A mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain are all possible. Winds will also pick up, with gusts around 40 mph.

The messy wintry mix continues overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with continued accumulation. Additionally, wind gusts of 40 -50 mph look likely Thursday.

It's too early to say exactly what precipitation type will set up where, and how much we will get, but at this point we are expecting accumulating snow, sleet, and ice. As of now, the best chance for significant accumulating snow is across northern areas, and the best chance for ice is across southern areas.

Major travel impacts are possible, be sure to stay up to date on the latest forecast through the week.

Cooler air works into SE Wisconsin on Friday - dropping highs into the 20s. Light snow is possible late Friday night.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 30

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy; Chance Light PM Mix

High: 43

Wind: S/SW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy; Snow Late

High: 37

Wind: NW/W 10-20 G 40 mph

WEDNESDAY: Wintry Mix; Windy

High: 37

Wind: E/NE 10-20 G 40 mph

THURSDAY: Wintry Mix; Windy

High: 38

Wind: E/NW 15-25 G 45 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Ch. Snow Friday Night

High: 27

Wind: N 5-10 mph