Nathan Lyon and Travis Head earn edge for Australia in tight battle with India

Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara with his Australia teammates.

Australia enjoyed their best day of the Border-Gavaskar series, but the drama-packed second Test against India remains in the balance after a rollercoaster three sessions. The tourists have a lead of 62 after India struck a late blow when removing Usman Khawaja, Australia’s top-scorer in their first innings, for six.

Forced to bat for a tricky 13 overs under lights at Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi, Australia quickly went about extending their one-run first-innings advantage in attacking fashion despite the loss of Khawaja, caught by Shreyas Iyer off Ravi Jadeja.

The recalled Travis Head (39no) opened with Khawaja, filling in for David Warner, subbed out of the match before play on Saturday with concussion. Warner was replaced by Matt Renshaw, who is expected to bat at No 5.

Head was dropped for the opening Test defeat in Nagpur based on his poor record in Asia, but he looked at home batting at the top of the order, playing as aggressively as he does in Australian conditions.

The undisputed star of the day was Nathan Lyon, who delivered one of the finest performances of his Test career to finish with five for 67. Lyon looked out-of-sorts during the first Test in Nagpur, outbowled by the 22-year-old debutant spinner Todd Murphy.

Travis Head (right) and Marnus Labuschagne steered Australia to stumps after the loss of Usman Khawaja. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

But the 36-year-old could not have responded any better in the Indian capital, bowling with accuracy on a bouncy, turning wicket. After taking four for 13 during a masterful spell in the morning session, Lyon picked up KS Bharat to bring up his 22nd five-wicket Test haul.

For the second Test in a row, an Australian debutant took the prized wicket of Virat Kohli. The Queensland left-armer Matt Kuhnemann broke through for his first Test wicket. Kohli reviewed the lbw decision, but the TV umpire stuck with the on-field call, much to the displeasure of the 34-year-old.

Sign up to Guardian Australia Sport

Free newsletter

Get a daily roundup of the latest sports news, features and comment from our Australian sports desk

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

India slumped to seven for 139 and appeared to be crashing to a dire position, but Axar Patel (74) and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) rescued the hosts. They put on 114 to frustrate the tourists.

It took some catching brilliance from Renshaw and Pat Cummins to remove Patel and Ashwin after the pair got the home crowd back into the game. But by the end of the play, India’s fans were as quiet as they have been all series as Head smashed the bowling to all parts of the ground.