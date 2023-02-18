Indiana girls basketball tournament: Semistate scores, highlights, state finals schedule

The IHSAA 's new semistate format tips off today with girls basketball teams needing two wins to advance to next week's state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Class 4A
At Huntington North
Fishers 67, FW Snider 66
Lake Central 62, South Bend Washington 57
Championship: Fishers 41, Lake Central 24
'I'm having a lot of fun.' Fishers leans on defense to secure first state finals berth
At Southport
Bedford North Lawrence 50, Center Grove 43
More: Center Grove falls to Bedford North Lawrence at semistate
Lawrence North 70, Ben Davis 55
Indiana girls basketball: Lawrence North overpowers Ben Davis for semistate win
Championship: Bedford North Lawrence 47, Lawrence North 40
More: Chloe Spreen wasn't to blame for dropped semistate trophy, but she certainly helped BNL lift it.
Class 3A
At LaPorte
Twin Lakes 51, Hamilton Heights 44
Fairfield 54, Tippecanoe Valley 33
Championship: Fairfield 42, Twin Lakes 34
At Jasper
Corydon Central 52, Gibson Southern 47
Indian Creek 76, Bishop Chatard 47
Championship: Corydon Central 48, Indian Creek 42
More: She considered delaying surgery after latest Chatard upset, but the cancer had to come out
Class 2A
At Logansport
Lapel 44, Andrean 32
Central Noble 43, Lafayette Central Catholic 42
Championship: Lapel 51, Central Noble 38
At Shelbyville
Forest Park 65, Greencastle 48
North Knox 67, Eastern Hancock 50
Championship: Forest Park 41, North Knox 36
Eastern Hancock hit new heights in 2023: 'We know we can get back here next year.'
Class A
At Frankfort
Tri 55, Tri-Central 29
Bethany Christian 55, Washington Township 50
Championship: Bethany Christian 58, Tri 54
At New Albany
Jac-Cen-Del 44, Bloomfield 34
Lanesville 56, Trinity Lutheran 41
Championship: Lanesville 45, Jac-Cen-Del 21
IHSAA girls basketball state finals schedule
4A: Fishers vs. Bedford North Lawrence, 8:15 p.m.
3A: Corydon Central vs. Fairfield, 6 p.m.
2A: Lapel vs. Forest Park, 12:45 p.m.
A: Lanesville vs. Bethany Christian, 10:30 a.m.
