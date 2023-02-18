Indiana girls basketball tournament: Semistate scores, highlights, state finals schedule

The IHSAA 's new semistate format tips off today with girls basketball teams needing two wins to advance to next week's state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

We'll provide updates and highlights of today's action. Hit refresh for updates.

Class 4A

At Huntington North

Fishers 67, FW Snider 66

Lake Central 62, South Bend Washington 57

Championship: Fishers 41, Lake Central 24

'I'm having a lot of fun.' Fishers leans on defense to secure first state finals berth

At Southport

Bedford North Lawrence 50, Center Grove 43

More: Center Grove falls to Bedford North Lawrence at semistate

Lawrence North 70, Ben Davis 55

Indiana girls basketball: Lawrence North overpowers Ben Davis for semistate win

Championship: Bedford North Lawrence 47, Lawrence North 40

More: Chloe Spreen wasn't to blame for dropped semistate trophy, but she certainly helped BNL lift it.

Class 3A

At LaPorte

Twin Lakes 51, Hamilton Heights 44

Fairfield 54, Tippecanoe Valley 33

Championship: Fairfield 42, Twin Lakes 34

At Jasper

Corydon Central 52, Gibson Southern 47

Indian Creek 76, Bishop Chatard 47

Championship: Corydon Central 48, Indian Creek 42

More: She considered delaying surgery after latest Chatard upset, but the cancer had to come out

Class 2A

At Logansport

Lapel 44, Andrean 32

Central Noble 43, Lafayette Central Catholic 42

Championship: Lapel 51, Central Noble 38

At Shelbyville

Forest Park 65, Greencastle 48

North Knox 67, Eastern Hancock 50

Championship: Forest Park 41, North Knox 36

Eastern Hancock hit new heights in 2023: 'We know we can get back here next year.'

Class A

At Frankfort

Tri 55, Tri-Central 29

Bethany Christian 55, Washington Township 50

Championship: Bethany Christian 58, Tri 54

At New Albany

Jac-Cen-Del 44, Bloomfield 34

Lanesville 56, Trinity Lutheran 41

Championship: Lanesville 45, Jac-Cen-Del 21

IHSAA girls basketball state finals schedule

4A: Fishers vs. Bedford North Lawrence, 8:15 p.m.

3A: Corydon Central vs. Fairfield, 6 p.m.

2A: Lapel vs. Forest Park, 12:45 p.m.

A: Lanesville vs. Bethany Christian, 10:30 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana girls basketball tournament: Semistate scores, highlights, state finals schedule