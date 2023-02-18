Four takeaways from Routt's win over Carrollton to take the Class 1A regional title

GREENFIELD — Cami Hurt provided Jacksonville Routt with a double-double, interior defense and playmaking ability in the Rockets' 46-34 win over Carrollton in the Class 1A Greenfield Regional girls basketball championship on Friday.

Her teammates gave Hurt enough offense to keep the Hawks' defense honest.

Hurt, the Routt senior forward, scored 16 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the Rockets led nearly wire-to-wire to advance to the 1A Routt Sectional semifinals against Okawville. Okawville (29-4) is ranked No. 2 in the final Associated Press Class 1A poll and will meet Routt (17-12) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Okawville beat Nokomis (28-5) 50-10 in the 1A Okawville Regional championship on Thursday.

"It feels amazing," Hurt said. "I don't think anybody expected us to do it two years in a row. We won it last year but since we lost our seniors, I don’t think anybody expected us to do it again."

Jaymee Vollmer added 10 points for the Rockets, who vanquished Carrollton to take the season series over the Hawks 2-1. Routt and Carrollton (18-6) split a pair of games eight days apart last month.

How did Routt pull off the double-digit win on Friday?

Ice-cold Carrollton

Carrollton shot just 27.2% (15 of 55) and missed all 17 of its attempted 3-pointers. The Hawks even struggled to scored on second-chance opportunities despite 15 offensive rebounds. Routt hounded sophomore Lauren Flowers into a 1-for-13 shooting performance, though Flowers did pull down 15 rebounds and finished with six points.

"Our game plan was to double Paige (Henson) down low, kind of pack it in and anytime Flowers is coming to bump that cut and double her when she’s in the paint," Routt coach Valerie Creviston said. "The girls did an excellent job. We knew they weren’t great shooters so we took a chance to let them shoot from the outside and luckily it held true."

Routt expected Carrollton to make a run. Heck, Carrollton coach Blaine Hartwick did, too.

Especially at halftime, I thought we were in good shape," Hartwick said.

Carrollton had a chance to tie Routt with no time left in the first half. Flowers, who was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line earlier in the second quarter, was fouled on a 3-point attempt as time expired. She went to the line and missed all three shots.

Defense does its job

The Routt defense caused 16 Carrollton turnovers. Though Routt committed 14, the Rockets had just nine through three quarters before the Hawks implemented a tougher full-court defense to try to mount a comeback.

"We just had to make sure we packed it in tight (on defense) and deny their big girl, Paige Henson — she’s a really close friend of mine — and Lauren Flowers," Hurt said. "If we were going to win on defense, it had to be defense on them."

"We knew from the first time we played them, they’re not really a shooting team, they’re more of a fast-break, quick team so we knew we couldn’t make turnovers. We’d let them shoot it, make them miss, get the rebound and go."

Hartwick said he would like to have a do-over but he tipped his cap to Routt.

"We didn’t perform well," Hartwick said. "You’ve got to give credit to their defense and we didn’t shoot well. There were parts of our game plan we didn’t execute how I would’ve liked to. Nerves played into it as well. It’s unfortunate."

An "angel" still in their memory

The Routt community has continued to mourn multi-sport athlete Kelly Peters, who died in a two-vehicle collision in December. But the loss has especially hit the girls' basketball team. Peters' No. 50 jersey was prominently displayed during the trophy presentation.

Routt lost eight of 15 games since Peters died. But the Rockets have now won three straight games — and there's not a better time for a win streak.

"We’re peaking at the right time," Creviston said. "In the middle of the season, some of the games were ugly but we’ve got an angel by our side this season and she’s helping us out in the postseason."

Creviston can understand the difficulties in trying to focus on something through grief.

"When I was in high school, I lost my dad when I was 16 and basketball was my escape and I went there to forget about it," Creviston said. "But in this case, Kelly was always there. I think a lot of our struggles in midseason were because we didn’t know how to handle it and I just told the girls we’re here together to heal as a team and that we’re going to get through this together.

"The best way we can honor her is to play every game like it’s our last and I think that’s what the girls are doing right now."

Hurt has a superstition

Hurt is listed on the Routt roster as No. 25. But with the team wearing the road gray uniforms with the black numbers, Hurt was wearing No. 41. Earlier in the season, she lost her road No. 25 jersey.

"They gave me the 41 jersey in (gray) and I had one of the best games I’ve had," Hurt said. "I left my white one at home and I needed a white one and I had a terrible game in the white (No. 41). Any time there’s a home game and we wear white, I wear my 25 jersey. If we’re away and we wear our gray jersey, I wear the 41 jersey."

Whatever works. She had five points and seven rebounds in the first quarter, including three offensive boards. She was 6-for-13 from the field all while being a wall underneath the basket on defense.

After Carrollton cut Routt's lead to 36-30 with 3 minutes, 59 seconds left, Hurt kickstarted a 5-0 run with a pair of free throws as the Rockets regained a bit of breathing room.

"Anybody would be nervous with that," Hurt said of the six-point lead. "It’s two 3-pointers and it’s a tie game. We knew we had to calm down because we knew the only reason they got back (close) to us is because we threw the ball away because we got nervous."

