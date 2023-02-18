Lax oversight is hurting and killing Arizona workers. That must change

The Industrial Commission of Arizona (ICA) and the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH) have a crucial responsibility: To protect the lives and health of Arizona workers.

As documented in an investigative piece by The Arizona Republic last month, the two agencies are falling far short, and workers are paying the price.

The stories of grieving family members whose loved ones died on the job are heartbreaking – even more so because the gross negligence of Arizona employers has been compounded by indifference from our own state government.

We can no longer ignore what workers, health and safety professionals, and advocates have known for years. Significantly reduced inspection rates and inadequate fines for employers mean more Arizonans are getting hurt and killed at work by preventable injuries and illnesses.

Oversight will remain with Arizona, for now

Arizona is one of 22 states that have exercised the option to enforce safety laws at the state level, rather than have the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration carry out this important oversight.

State-level enforcement is subject to federal review. Last year, due to multiple and repeated failures by Arizona’s workplace safety regulators, OSHA took the highly unusual step of beginning a process that could have resulted in revoking enforcement authority from the two state agencies.

Just this past week, OSHA announced that because Arizona has enacted new laws to increase penalties for on-the-job safety violations and adopted necessary workplace standards, enforcement will remain at the state level – for now.

That doesn’t mean we can rest easy, however.

Just the opposite: Elected and appointed officials in Arizona are responsible for protecting workers’ lives, and it’s time for them to rise to the occasion.

The multiple and repeated deficiencies revealed by The Republic’s investigation must be addressed. We can do better to ensure that Arizonans can go to work and come home to their loved ones whole and healthy.

Deficiencies remain. Here's how to fix them

Here’s how:

The health and well-being of working Arizonans must be a top priority for Gov. Katie Hobbs.

The governor can lead an overhaul of the agencies that administer and enforce workers’ rights in Arizona. She must ensure, at a minimum, that Arizona fulfills its obligation to hold employers accountable for legal violations and exploitation.

The governor can also lead real cultural change at the Industrial Commission of Arizona and the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health. She can set strong expectations that the agencies include and elevate workers in all their efforts.

Workers and their representatives can provide critical support for monitoring and enforcement activities – and they can and should serve as commissioners and agency staff people. Both agencies can dramatically increase their racial, linguistic and cultural diversity and capacity.

Don't blame workers. Control preventable disasters

Other Western states’ OSHA programs offer models for Arizona.

For example, California, Oregon and Washington have passed robust safety protections for workers from hazards such as infectious disease, extreme heat and wildfire smoke. These states, as well as federal OSHA, have opened up direct lines of communication with workers, community groups and labor organizations.

Here, given ADOSH’s troubled history, we suggest beginning with a task force of workers and health and safety experts to review the department’s current processes and programs.

Workplace health and safety is undergoing a revolution with new tools we can use to prevent future tragedies. Old concepts like blaming workers for causing accidents are being replaced by utilizing workers’ knowledge of the real workplace conditions to identify and control these preventable disasters.

We can learn from this story how to build new programs to protect both current and future workers.

Josefina Ahumada is a community social worker and a founder and member of the Southside Worker Center, a work program for day laborers. Alison Harrington is pastor of Southside Presbyterian Church in Tucson, which runs the center.Katelyn Parady isa Phoenix-based worker health and safety professional with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health. Reach them atjosefina40@cox.net,pastoralisonharrington@gmail.com andkatelynparady@nationalcosh.org.