These 8 student-led projects will make Topeka a better place for youths to stay

The Topeka Youth Commission will hand out $10,000 to eight youth-led community projects this school year as part of its Stay785 initiative.

The annual grant program, supported with help from the Topeka Community Foundation since it started a few years ago , looks to fund youth-led and youth-designed projects that help them fulfill their vision of a better Topeka.

Members of the Topeka Youth Commission reviewed and selected grant applications submitted by their fellow peers. Rene Cabrera, treasurer for the organization, said that process itself helps more youths understand the grant writing and application process they might encounter in their futures as young leaders and community advocates.

"I think what we we consistently saw in a lot of the projects was that people were really motivated about something," said Cabrera, a senior at Seaman High School. "The one common trait is that people actually care about wanting to make Topeka better for people, which was really good to see throughout all the projects."

Stay785 projects will include coffee passports, paint blessing boxes and chess clubs

Over the program's short history, Stay785 has funded projects related to public art, restoration, racial equity, beautification and attraction modernization.

This year's eight grants include the following:

• $1,500 to Bryce Liedtke, of Washburn University , to continue a previous project to create a "coffee trail" in Topeka. Funds will go toward printing more "passports" that participants get stamped at coffee shops around the city, as well as prizes for those who fill out their passports.

• $1,200 to Isavel Nuño, of Highland Park High School , to improve Nellie Hogan Park in southeast Topeka with an art wall, as well as eventually obtain new equipment for the park.

• $1,055 to Megan Wise, Sienna Hamiltion and Naledia Mackenzie, all of Washburn Rural High School, to fix and vibrantly paint various Bee the Blessing Boxes around Topeka.

• $2,000 to Kate Eckert, of Seaman High School, to put "Aunt Flo" dispensers in all of the women's restrooms at the school. Funds will purchase the dispensers, as well as feminine hygiene products to stock them.

• $500 to Kushal Mamillapalli, of Topeka High School, to run math competitions for Topeka-area middle school students. Funds will go toward lunches, snacks and competition materials.

• $1,000 to Kiersten Harris, of Washburn Rural High School, to host health and self-defense classes for low-income women.

• $1,993.58 to Ishta Wabaunsee, of Seaman High School, to host a Multicultural Diversity Panel at the school and drive conversations between students and school leaders.

• $750.89 to Anshumann Zutshi, of Washburn Ru ral High School, to start chess clubs at Topeka-area elementary schools. Zutshi will use the funds to purchase chess boards and other related supplies to start up the clubs.

Programs like Stay785, Cabrera said, not only invest in Topeka's youth but also in their dreams and ambitions.

"I think that if we invest in young people, especially in the city of Topeka, we're going to see a lot of the big push for more young people to want to stay in Topeka, because there's going to be opportunities for people to grow here," Cabrera said.

Rafael Garcia is an education reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at rgarcia@cjonline.com or by phone at ‪ 785-289-5325. Follow him on Twitter at @byRafaelGarcia.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: These 8 student-led projects will make Topeka a better place for youths to stay