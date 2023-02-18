Back for more: Former Austin Marathon winners Whelan, Macsas look for third victories

Allison Macsas and Joe Whelan have won the Austin Marathon two times, and both have their eyes on a third victory Sunday.

Macsas, co-founder of Rogue Expeditions, an adventure travel company for runners, won the race in 2017 and 2018. Though she’s run all over the world, Austin has always held a special place in her heart. A three-time Olympic trials marathon qualifier, she divides her time between Bend, Ore., and Austin, where she’s been training for the marathon for several months.

Leading groups of runners on trips to such far-flung places as Kenya, Patagonia and Croatia, Macsas has become an accomplished trail runner. But the marathon — Austin's in particular — has called her back to the roads.

“I really didn’t miss road racing after moving to Oregon a few years ago,” Macsas said. “In the Bend area, I run on trails. I thought I was done with road races.”

But after returning to Austin in December to work on an addition to her house here, Macsas was drawn back into the road running scene.

“It’s been great reconnecting with all my running friends here in Austin, and I’ve missed the structure of marathon training," she said. "I’ve been running up to 85 miles a week, and I started doing speed workouts again, something I hadn’t done since 2020. I’m starting to get quicker, and I like it.

“It’s kind of been a perfect window for training, so I just decided to throw my name in the bucket,” added Macsas, who’ll guide a trip to Morocco on Feb. 28.

Austin's Sarah Jackson should contend, too

With a personal best of 2 hours, 39 minutes, 41 seconds (BMO Vancouver Marathon, 2017), Macsas will no doubt be in the front of the women’s race Sunday. But don’t count out Sarah Jackson, the 2020 Austin Marathon champion.

“I know Allison is incredibly strong,” said Jackson, 34, who lowered her marathon best to 2:40:00 at the California International Marathon in December. “I know she’s going to make for some good, friendly competition. She knows the course just as well as anyone. She knows the strategy, so we both have that going for us.”

Said Macsas: “I think Sarah has made tremendous progress. She’s a solid contender. We’ll be well matched to run together and push each other to run faster than we could alone. I’m 38 now, and it would be great to win it, but I really just want to enjoy the experience for what it is.”

You never forget your first, Whelan says

A win here would mean a lot to Whelan, too.

“Austin was my first big marathon victory," said Whelan, who won it in 2018 and 2019. "It got me into all the marathoning I do now. I’m targeting the Boston Marathon in April, so Austin will give me a great fitness boost and a chance to win a big-city marathon.”

Whelan, 32, set his personal best of 2:13:39 at the 2019 Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn., four months after his last win in Austin. That, along with his 2:14:41 at the California International Marathon a few months ago, puts him at the top of the list of registered elites, so he stands a good chance for a third victory. Though he’s aware of several Kenyan runners listed on the elite roster, he doesn’t worry about the competition.

“You just don’t know what the other elites’ plans are,” Whelan said. “You just have to run your own race. I know the course well, and others may not, so I’m not looking to help anyone else with that part.”

Running in Austin is like night and day, hot and cold

Whelan returns to Austin after having moved from San Antonio to Webster, N.Y., way up by Lake Ontario, just before the pandemic kicked in. A former ranch hand for a land clearing company in Spring Branch, Whelan now works in management for Amazon.

Despite the radical change from his life in Texas, his running is going just fine, though he admits it gets pretty cold up there.

“The winters are long,” said Whelan, a 2024 Olympic Marathon trials qualifier. “We’re not that far from Buffalo. We’ve had days where the wind-chill factor gets down to minus-15.”

On a typical 27-mile run a stone’s throw from Lake Ontario, Whelan has to “layer up,” as he puts it. “I’ll normally wear full tights with shorts over those, wool socks, wool undershirt, pullover quarter-zip tech shirt, a windbreaker jacket, double gloves and a beanie,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to racing in running shorts, and I’m excited to come back to Texas. I haven’t been back since I left at the end of 2019. Plus, I’m looking forward to some breakfast tacos.”