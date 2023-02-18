'Am I concerned? Absolutely': No. 17 Texas addresses issues on the free-throw line

It isn't often that a Texas Longhorn is cheered in Waco.

Yet Amina Muhammad found herself being cheered last month by Baylor students during the fourth quarter of the Longhorns' 68-55 win at the Ferrell Center. The freshman forward probably would have preferred to hear silence or boos. Those cheers only came because she missed two free throws. Due to an in-game promotion, Baylor students won cupcakes if an opponent missed two straight free throws during the second half of a home game.

Hungry Bears aren't the only ones who have noticed UT's struggles at the free-throw line. Texas has made just 67.3% of the 523 free throws it's attempted. That's the second-worst percentage in the Big 12. It's No. 280 nationally.

"It's probably the worst free-throw shooting team I've had in a long time. Maybe ever," Texas coach Vic Schaefer said.

After two seasons of good, a season of bad

Over Schaefer's first two years, the Longhorns made 70.2% and 69.1% of their free throws. Only one of his eight teams at Mississippi State had a percentage under 70%, and that 2019-20 squad converted 69% of its attempts.

This season, Texas has two players in its regular rotation — guard Shaylee Gonzales (86.1%) and forward Khadija Faye (70.1) — who are shooting better than 70%. In three of its last four games, Texas has failed to make more than half of its free throws. Texas won two of those games, but it was 5-for-12 on its free throws in Monday's 66-61 loss at No. 22 Iowa State.

"Am I concerned? Absolutely," Schaefer said. "To me, it's a toughness thing. It's a free throw. I've been playing basketball a long time — you've got to step up there, want to be there and got to make your free throws."

An All-American candidate who was good on 73.3% of last season's free throws, sophomore point guard Rori Harmon is shooting only 56.8% this winter. Since she is among the conference's leaders in minutes played, Harmon was asked after two late misses against Kansas last month if fatigue was a factor. Harmon declined to blame her playing time. She instead identified a lack of focus as an issue.

Addressing the problem, seeking the solution

While talking this week about her team's struggles with free throws, Gonzales also said, "It all comes down to focus." She ranks third in the Big 12 in free-throw percentage. Against Texas Tech last week, Gonzales went 10-for-10 from the line. That was the 13th time in school history that a Longhorn had attempted double-digit free throws and not missed.

But even Gonzales has not cashed in on all of her opportunities. After last weekend's game against TCU, she immediately brought up a missed free throw when Schaefer asked her to self-critique her performance in a 70-50 win.

"Our team has not been doing very well on free throws, percentagewise," Gonzales said. "Hopefully we can get better at that as a team. That's something we really need to work on because in the long run, it's probably going to determine if we win a game or not."

On Friday, Schaefer said the Longhorns worked on pressure free throws for 15 minutes in Thursday's practice. Before or after each of UT's workouts, players are encouraged to make 50 free throws.

Texas will find out Sunday whether practice makes perfect. UT will host West Virginia less than three weeks after the two teams met in Morgantown, W.Va. In that 69-56 win Feb. 1, the Longhorns tried 21 free throws and made 13.

Texas (20-7, 11-3) is ranked 17th in the Associated Press poll and tied for first place in the Big 12 standings. West Virginia (16-8, 7-6) was listed as a bubble team in ESPN's most recent projections for the NCAA Tournament.

Sunday's game

West Virginia (16-8, 7-6) at No. 17 Texas (20-7, 11-3), 3 p.m., ESPNU, 105.3