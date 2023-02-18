Sheriff: Hays DA investigating student accused of bullying students in TikTok video

The Hays County district attorney’s office is investigating a video a Dahlstrom Middle School student posted online depicting special education students in a derogatory and demeaning way, officials with the Hays County sheriff’s office said.

The video has parents outraged and eager to raise awareness about cyberbullying.

On Feb. 9, a video began circulating on TikTok that displayed photos of Dahlstrom Middle School special education students with offensive sounds overlayed, Hays school district officials said. The photos were pulled from the school's social media sites, the district said.

The video, which has since been removed, was posted to an account pretending to be the school’s official TikTok page and included a caption with a slur for people who have a mental disability, according to the district.

In a letter sent to parents of students whose photos were used in the video, Dahlstrom Middle School Principal Dedrah Ginn said the school conducted an administrative investigation and qualified the video as bullying.

“Such conduct is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the district,” Ginn said in the letter. “As a result of my investigation, the student who made these statements has been disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.”

The district wouldn’t release information about the student nor the discipline the child received, citing student privacy laws. Bullying doesn't have specific disciplinary consequences in the Hays district's Student Code of Conduct but could result in placement in an alternative education program or expulsion.

At a Hays school board meeting Monday, several parents expressed their disappointment with the video.

Rachel Ham, whose son has autism and was depicted in the video, was upset that someone created the video.

“It was a targeted, methodical, time-consuming task to pick these specific children and put them together in a video,” Ham said.

Michael Krug, who has two sons with autism at Dahlstrom Middle School who were targeted in the video, said the video troubled him. He said his sons previously had been bullied in school.

“We just kind of went along and told the boys, 'It’s junior high. Kids are mean,’” he said.

Krug learned about the video a day after it began circulating online and said he was upset by it, calling it unacceptable.

“It just hurt everybody’s feelings,” Krug said. “No kid should get picked on. Kids with special needs, they have enough problems.”

He cautioned that students need to understand that bullying can critically affect those who are targeted and it can carry legal ramifications.

“There needs to be serious consequences so the kids are like, ‘Wow, they don’t mess around,’” Krug said.

The Texas Penal Code allows for jail time and fines for harassment for various electronic communications, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

Ham said she hopes the video will raise more awareness of cyberbullying and encourage parents to talk to their children about its dangers and consequences.

She said students need a way to anonymously report cyberbullying and need to understand the seriousness of bullying.

“I hope lessons are learned, and I hope future education takes place,” Ham said.