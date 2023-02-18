Crashed Vehicle into GameStop Store Allegedly Involves Burglary

Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: At approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Palmdale Sheriff’s Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision involving the GameStop building at the intersection of Avenue P and 10th Street West in the city of Palmdale.

Eyad Alawi / KNN

Witnesses at the scene stated the occupants of the crashed vehicle were inside burglarizing GameStop.

Upon arrival, Palmdale Deputies were unable to locate the occupants. However, the vehicle remained at the scene.

Another vehicle reportedly fled in an unknown direction according to sheriff communications at the scene.

Deputies remained at the location to investigate and search the area for video footage.

No further details are available at this time.

