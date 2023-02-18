What is the symbol of Sacramento? Here’s what locals, leaders and a famous band think
By Jacqueline Pinedo
11 days ago
Entering the California capital from the West, you’ll be greeted by a bright golden bridge and a view of the state’s seat of power — both signifiers of Sacramento’s identity as a Gold Rush town and public service community.
We received more than 400 online votes and nearly 800 social media responses. We also reached out to 20 prominent Sacramentans — only four responded, including a famous band and local leaders, but they had a lot to say.
Here’s what they thought:
A case for the Tower Bridge
The 160-foot, bright golden bridge connecting Sacramento to West Sacramento is a symbol of the city’s changing landscape.
Tower Bridge wasn’t always its iconic golden hue. It used to be silver, but in 2002, community members voted for the metallic gold color — symbolic for the Gold Rush era.
A case for the state capitol
Driving east across Tower Bridge you’re hit with a striking view: the white, pillared California State Capitol.
Aside from good looks, the capitol building holds California history and is a visual reminder that Sacramento is a public service town.
Here’s how our readers voted on the capitol as the symbol of Sacramento:
One of the local leader respondents voted in favor of the Capitol as the city’s symbol.
For Pamela Wu, director of media relations at UC Davis Health and substitute host on CapRadio, the Capitol building holds the most significance to the city.
Wu wrote The Bee detailing that inside her parents dusty photo albums is a picture of her smiling in front of the State Capitol.
“I remember that my mother pointed to the grand structure and said, encouragingly, ‘Wave to Jerry Brown!,’” Wu said. “I thought Jerry Brown was the name of the building.”
“The Capitol is where our elected leaders make decisions that affect – and hopefully improve — the day-to-day lives of millions of Californians. That’s meaningful,” Wu wrote.
Why it could really be both — and more
If we can say anything for sure, it’s that these icons hold different meanings depending on who you ask.
Some readers wrote to us, in response to the poll, saying the bridge is the symbol for residents and the capitol is the symbol for the rest of the state.
Rock band CAKE — which was formed in Sacramento — had an argument in favor of both.
Thomas Manzi, CAKE’s manager, emailed The Bee sharing this statement:
“Although the Capitol building is stately and stunning, and one of the finest in the 50 states, citizens of Sacramento perhaps identify with the bridge more these days” CAKE emailed to The Bee. “The spiffy gold paint job and its symbolism of communities connecting represents the pride we have in our river city.”
Sacramento is evolving, and as the city continues to expand, symbolic icons take on different appearances.
“To residents of the Sacramento Region, the Tower Bridge is the most recognizable symbol of the community, and commonly used in marketing materials and logos,” Rose emailed The Bee. “However, for the other 95% of Californians, Sacramento is synonymous with government, and the state capitol is definitely the symbol,”
But there’s another symbol, Rose said, that deserves a shout out:
The Sacramento Kings.
“Years ago I was volunteering with the Young Elected Officials Network at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington D.C. and ALL the children knew the Kings and started shouting out the names of their best players!”
