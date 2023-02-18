Open in App
The Sacramento Bee

What is the symbol of Sacramento? Here’s what locals, leaders and a famous band think

By Jacqueline Pinedo,

11 days ago

Entering the California capital from the West, you’ll be greeted by a bright golden bridge and a view of the state’s seat of power — both signifiers of Sacramento’s identity as a Gold Rush town and public service community.

A Bee reader, Brent Nall, asked Bee Curious, The Sacramento Bee’s community-driven series:

Is Tower Bridge the symbol of Sacramento or is it the state capitol? I see the former used more often than the latter, but I suppose they can share the honor.

Which one is the true symbol of Sacramento? After weeks of prompting residents and local leaders, we found it might just be a toss up.

Both monuments point to the prominence of Sacramento’s vibrant architecture and just how significant they have been in the community’s life. And they have long rooted histories in Sacramento. The State Capitol has been around since 1860 , while the Tower Bridge has been around since 1935 .

We received more than 400 online votes and nearly 800 social media responses. We also reached out to 20 prominent Sacramentans — only four responded, including a famous band and local leaders, but they had a lot to say.

Here’s what they thought:

The Sacramento Bee asked readers to vote on a reader question: What is the symbol of Sacramento?

A case for the Tower Bridge

The 160-foot, bright golden bridge connecting Sacramento to West Sacramento is a symbol of the city’s changing landscape.

The bridge was the first ever vertical lift bridge of its kind . It was designed to be raised when vessels traveled through the Sacramento River. It’s easily recognizable by its two yellow-gold towers.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg had words in favor of the bridge as Sacramento’s symbol:

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the state Capitol and Tower Bridge share the honor as the symbol of Sacramento.

Tower Bridge wasn’t always its iconic golden hue. It used to be silver, but in 2002, community members voted for the metallic gold color — symbolic for the Gold Rush era.

Sacramento Mayor Heather Fargo, left, and City Councilman Ray Tretheway hold empty cans of paint in front of the Tower Bridge on Jan. 2, 2002, as they help launch a “Paint the Tower Bridge” campaign. Hector Amezcua/Sacramento Bee file
A case for the state capitol

Driving east across Tower Bridge you’re hit with a striking view: the white, pillared California State Capitol.

Aside from good looks, the capitol building holds California history and is a visual reminder that Sacramento is a public service town.

Here’s how our readers voted on the capitol as the symbol of Sacramento:

One of the local leader respondents voted in favor of the Capitol as the city’s symbol.

For Pamela Wu, director of media relations at UC Davis Health and substitute host on CapRadio, the Capitol building holds the most significance to the city.

Wu wrote The Bee detailing that inside her parents dusty photo albums is a picture of her smiling in front of the State Capitol.

“I remember that my mother pointed to the grand structure and said, encouragingly, ‘Wave to Jerry Brown!,’” Wu said. “I thought Jerry Brown was the name of the building.”

“The Capitol is where our elected leaders make decisions that affect – and hopefully improve — the day-to-day lives of millions of Californians. That’s meaningful,” Wu wrote.

For Pamela Wu, director of media relations at UC Davis Health and substitute host on CapRadio, the Capitol building holds the most significance to the city.

Why it could really be both — and more

If we can say anything for sure, it’s that these icons hold different meanings depending on who you ask.

Some readers wrote to us, in response to the poll, saying the bridge is the symbol for residents and the capitol is the symbol for the rest of the state.

Rock band CAKE — which was formed in Sacramento — had an argument in favor of both.

Thomas Manzi, CAKE’s manager, emailed The Bee sharing this statement:

“Although the Capitol building is stately and stunning, and one of the finest in the 50 states, citizens of Sacramento perhaps identify with the bridge more these days” CAKE emailed to The Bee. “The spiffy gold paint job and its symbolism of communities connecting represents the pride we have in our river city.”

Rock band CAKE — which was formed in Sacramento — had an argument in favor of both the Captiol and Tower Bridge as the symbol of Sacramento.

Sacramento is evolving, and as the city continues to expand, symbolic icons take on different appearances.

Brandon Rose , SMUD Board of Directors Ward 1, wrote to The Bee that there are actually three different symbols in Sacramento.

“To residents of the Sacramento Region, the Tower Bridge is the most recognizable symbol of the community, and commonly used in marketing materials and logos,” Rose emailed The Bee. “However, for the other 95% of Californians, Sacramento is synonymous with government, and the state capitol is definitely the symbol,”

But there’s another symbol, Rose said, that deserves a shout out:

The Sacramento Kings.

Brandon Rose, SMUD Board of Directors Ward 1, wrote to The Bee that there are actually three different symbols in Sacramento.

“Years ago I was volunteering with the Young Elected Officials Network at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington D.C. and ALL the children knew the Kings and started shouting out the names of their best players!”

The Sacramento Bee asked readers to vote on a reader question: What is the symbol of Sacramento?

Have a question of your own for Bee Curious? Ask in the module below or email beecurious@sacbee.com.

