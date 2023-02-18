Open in App
Chicago, IL
FadeawayWorld.net

Steve Nash Called Michael Jordan His Hero In Wholesome Birthday Message

By Aaron Abhishek,

11 days ago

"He was unlike any other player I've ever played against," Nash said lauding Jordan.

Former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash had a wholesome birthday message for Michael Jordan.

The Chicago Bulls legend turned 60 and Nash was one of the many who wished the star a happy birthday. The latter shared a heartfelt message about his wish showing the massive respect and admiration he had for the man.

Speaking on 'All The Smoke', Nash said Jordan, according to him, was one of the greatest players to have ever played the game.

"He was my hero as a kid. I got a chance to play against him. He was unlike any other player I've ever played against. There was real fear playing against him. I've never seen the league be kind of fearful of a player or have that much reverence for a player. That was a different feeling playing Mike because you knew there was such seriousness and competitiveness and fire in him and there was a fear of how that was going to manifest itself, potentially on any given night. I mean, where do you want to start and where do you want to finish with him? He was everything."

Jordan and Nash faced off against each other eight times in the NBA. The duo though never met in the playoffs. The former was approaching the final stages of his career when Nash forayed into the league.

Steve Nash Calls Michael Jordan The GOAT, Has LeBron James And Kobe Bryant In Second And Third Place Respectively

Nash's respect and knowledge of Jordan's game saw him place the legend as the GOAT with Lakers stars LeBron James and Kobe Bryant placed second and third on his list.

In 2020, he joined Matt Barnes on ‘All The Smoke’ podcast, where he was asked to rank Jordan, James, and Bryant in order.

“I think MJ is my guy for sure, always. When you talk about Kobe and LeBron, I totally understand why people put LeBron where he is: either first or second on many people’s eyes. When you look at the whole picture of everything LeBron has done over the course of his career, it’s hard to argue with. I think at his best Kobe is right there with any of them. When he was flying and playing his best, he was as good as we’ve ever seen. I think you probably hear me saying: Jordan, LeBron, Kobe on the total picture.”

Nash made headlines earlier this season when the Brooklyn Nets fired him as head coach. He had a 94-67 with two playoff appearances during his stint with the side.

Lead assistant coach Jacque Vaughn, who served as the Nets’ interim coach is now manning the side from the sidelines.

