Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
wtaj.com

US: Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine

By KARL RITTER and GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press,

11 days ago
MUNICH (AP) — The United States has determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris said Saturday, insisting that...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy