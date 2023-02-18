Spence scores 1,000th point for Zimmerman basketball

Thunder senior guard Caden Spence scored his 1,000th point in Zimmerman’s 88-60 win over Hibbing on Friday, Feb. 10, at Zimmerman High School.

Spence became the sixth player in Thunder boys basketball history to score 1,000 points, joining an elite club with Zimmerman alumni Brandon Giese, Thunder Heyer, Carter McEachern, Zach Mettling and Jake Wilson.

This brings the total of 1,000 point-scorers in both genders to 12.

There are six 1,000-point scorers in Zimmerman girls basketball history, including McEachern’s sister, Payton McEachern. Spence has had a memorable 2022-23 sports season.

In November 2022, he was a crucial part of the Thunder football team that made the Class 4A state tournament for the first time in program history. Spence and the Thunder will resume action against Pierz on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7:15 p.m. at Zimmerman High School.