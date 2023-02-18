Cambridge-Isanti girls wrestlers wage war at section meet

It’s no surprise what Kami Senlycki, a senior for the Cambridge-Isanti girls wrestling team, was able to accomplish this past weekend during the Minnesota State High School League’s Section 6 and 7 Individual Tournament held at Sartell High School.

Senlycki, a state runner-up last season, again punched her ticket back to the MSHSL State Tournament, this time at the 185-pound weight class after pinning her opponent in under a minute to win her bracket.

Bluejackets’ coach Neil Jennissen wasn’t taken back by the result Senlycki posted.

“She would be a tough opponent for anyone,” said Jennissen, adding that the senior spent countless hours over the offseason honing her craft to get back to this point.

As Senlycki was seeded the top wrestler in her bracket and received a bye in the semifinal round, she made quick work of her opponent, picking up a pin in 1:07 to send her to the championship match. The next match saw Senlycki make quick work of her foe from Osakis to secure the bid back to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The win moved Senlycki to 22-11 on the season.

Coming close to a title last season at 165 pounds, Jennissen likes Senlycki’s chance to avenge that loss last season.

“I feel like she’s in good position to win a state title this year,” he said.

Senlycki will now wait until Saturday, March 4, to compete in the girls state quarterfinals, which begin at 9 a.m.

Senlycki was nearly joined by three additional Bluejackets in Taitum Kostecka, Phoenix Fure and Hannah Tilus-Tierney. The two top finishers from each bracket received bids to state, but the trio from Cambridge-Isanti all finished third in Sartell.

Freshman Tilus-Tierney (165) lost back-to-back matches after reaching the first-place match, the sophomore Fure (114) lost to the second-place finisher via a fall followed by a pin to earn her bronze, and seventh grader Kostecka (100) fell in the second-place match.