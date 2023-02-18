High School Basketball | Perquimans girls run past Gates for Four Rivers Conference title

HERTFORD — The Perquimans girls’ basketball team achieved something the program had not done in 25 years on Friday night.

With a 61-38 win over Gates in a packed Perquimans gym for the Four Rivers Conference tournament championship, the Lady Pirates have won regular-season conference and conference tournament titles in the same year for the first time since 1998.

“The girls deserve it,” Perquimans head coach Aaron Burke said. “It’s been 25 years since it’s been done. I think that’s a big step for this program.”

Perquimans (21-2), unbeaten in conference all season, faced a No. 2 Lady Red Barons (13-11) team that gave them a good game with a 39-35 result at Gates in January before the Lady Pirates won easily 64-28 at home 10 days later.

Early on in the FRC championship game, it looked like Friday was going to mirror the former game more.

Gates scored first, in the middle of six turnovers to begin the game, 1:30 into the evening before Crishya Sellers was assisted by Indya Long a minute later to tie it after the Lady Pirates missed their first seven shots.

Twenty seconds later, Lailana Harris gave Perquimans its first lead with a triple, but Gates got the next two baskets for a 6-5 lead halfway through the opening quarter.

Harris eventually tied the game up on a free throw with 2:39 left as Long and J’tia Watson scored on the next two possessions for a 10-6 lead with 1:55 left.

Moments later, it was 12-9 on two Harris free throws, but Gates had it even 12-12 after one quarter thanks to a Semayia Cross basket with 14 seconds left.

The second quarter turned into a free-throw game for Perquimans as the Lady Red Barons reached the bonus and double bonus penalties early on.

In the span of just 67 seconds from 7:33 left to 6:25, the Lady Pirates sank three of nine foul shot attempts for a 15-12 lead.

It wasn’t until a Jaslyn Holley basket while getting fouled with 5:41 left that either team had a made field goal in the period. Holley missed her free throw, but it was 17-12.

Gates had its own potential three-point play executed the next time down the floor with a bucket and foul shot from London Barber to get back within two and after a Holley floater, Cross made a layup to make it 19-17 with 4:50 left.

That’s when Perquimans really began to take off.

Holley, who scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the second quarter alone, knocked down a triple for a five-point lead and two Gates misses led to two quick-transition baskets and a free throw from Long to make it 27-17 all of a sudden with 3:56 left.

A 10-0 run ended on a Sellers shot to make it 29-17 with 3:35 left in the half as the Lady Pirates went into halftime with a 34-21 advantage.

“I felt like we got the ball moving, got out on our break,” Burke said. “We got some easy baskets and got in a little half-court trap to get things going for us.”

Holley knocked down another triple on the second half’s first possession for a 37-21 lead and it was a comfortable enough margin despite the Lady Pirates not connecting on their next 11 shots.

In those four-plus minutes, Gates only managed to get within 37-26, but a Watson free throw ended the Lady Pirates’ scoring drought with 3:13 left and Sellers, who finished with 13 points, ended their drought from the floor with a basket assisted by Holley to make it 40-26 with 2:40 left.

And so began another long run for Perquimans as it finished the third quarter with 15 unanswered points, quickly scoring after multiple Lady Red Barons turnovers and leading 52-26 going into the fourth.

Harris, who was named FRC’s player of the year after the game, finished with 16 points, while Long followed with 10 points.

Perquimans will begin the 1A NCHSAA state playoffs on Tuesday on a 16-game winning streak.

“It’s a new ball game,” Burke said. “It’s a new season. Records are thrown out. We have to come back to practice (Saturday) and get focused one game at a time.”