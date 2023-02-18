CLC Performing Arts Center present Songwriters in the Round

BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center, in partnership with B93.3, will present three Minnesota country and folk artists — Aaron Simmons, Kelley Smith and Jake Nelson — in an evening of singing and storytelling, led by musician and radio personality Chris Allen.

Styled in the vein of the listening room at the famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Songwriters in the Round is a unique opportunity for music-lovers to hear the history and inspirations behind the melodies from these fantastic up-and-coming artists.

This is the first formal collaboration between the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and B93.3. CLCPAC Director Joey Yow believes “this is an exciting opportunity for our two organizations to connect with our collective audiences over our shared love of music and our passion for supporting local artists. Aaron, Jake, and Kelley have worked so hard to achieve their dreams, and I’m looking forward to an evening of wonderful songs and inspiring stories.

As a longtime fan of café-style music events like Austin City Limits and NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts, Songwriters in the Round is a dream come true, and we’re so grateful to B93.3 and our corporate sponsor CTC for joining us to bring this event to the Brainerd lakes area.”

Songwriters in the Round will take place March 3 at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7. Tickets are $35. Seating is limited. For tickets, visit www.clcperformingarts.com or call the CLCPAC Box Office at (218) 855-8199.