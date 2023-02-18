CLC Performing Arts Center, Brainerd Community Theatre announce summer productions

BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and Brainerd Community Theatre announce two musical productions for summer 2023.

“High School Musical Jr.,” based on the hit Disney movie franchise, performs July 6-9, with an all-youth cast. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra-curricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs are sure to engage performers and audiences alike.

Auditions for “High School Musical Jr.” will be held from noon to 2 p.m. March 11 and 12 at Central Lakes College. Rehearsals begin mid-May. Students in grades 5-12 are eligible to audition — no experience necessary.

“Kinky Boots,” the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tony awards, performs July 25 through Aug. 3. Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

Auditions for “Kinky Boots” will occur in May (date TBD) at Central Lakes College. Rehearsals begin in late May. Adults and students are welcome to audition.

For audition information, visit www.clcperformingarts.com

If you have any questions, contact us at clcperformingarts@clcmn.edu