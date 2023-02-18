Police: Woman steals $1,300 in merchandise from Woodman's

EAU CLAIRE — A Menomonie woman stole more than $1,300 worth of merchandise during three trips to Woodman's in Altoona in October and November, police say.

Stephanie A. Forward, 47, N70778 520th St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of retail theft and bail jumping.

Forward is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on March 2.

According to the criminal complaint:

Woodman's officials told Altoona police that a female, later identified as Forward, arrived to their store on Oct. 27 in a U-Haul truck.

Forward entered the store alone and selected numerous items. She then picked up a laundry basket, which she used to load her selected items.

Forward then left the store through the liquor entrance, passing all points of sale and making no attempt to pay for the items.

The total loss for Woodman's for this incident was $196.

On Nov. 4, two women, one of whom was identified as Forward, entered the store and selected numerous items.

They grabbed a laundry basket, which they used to load the items.

Both women then left the store, though not together, and drove away in a U-Haul truck.

The total loss for Woodman's for this incident was $452.

On Nov. 21, Forward was again observed inside the store. She again selected a variety of items and placed them in her shopping cart.

Forward continued to fill the cart and then attempted to conceal the items by placing baking trays on top. Forward left the store through the liquor doors without paying or making any attempt to pay.

The total loss for Woodman's for this incident was $667.

At the time of these three incidents, Forward was free on a signature bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. As a condition of that bond, Forward was prohibited from committing any new crimes.

If convicted of both charges in the Woodman's shoplifting case, Forward could be sentenced to up to 4½ years in prison.