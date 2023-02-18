Five nonprofits receive grants from Community Foundation for Greater Rome

A Teen’s Choice was one of five local nonprofits to receive an Impact Grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Rome during a reception on Thursday. A Teen’s Choice received funding for literacy programs, mental wellness programs, post secondary counseling and a summer camp for young girls. Contributed

Five local nonprofits were recognized and awarded funding from The Community Foundation for Greater Rome at a reception Thursday evening at The Law Offices of McRae, Smith, Peek.

Greater Rome Impact Grants were awarded to Open Door Home, Restoration Rome, Harbor House Child Advocacy Center, A Teen’s Choice.

The First Christian Church Heritage Grant was awarded to The Salvation Army.

The Community Foundation for Greater Rome is a grant-making organization comprised of a collection of endowed funds established by individuals, families and businesses.

“One of the goals of The Community Foundation is to identify Rome and Floyd County’s biggest challenges, partner with organizations working to address the problems, and provide a significant source of funding toward solutions,” said Ashley Garner, executive director. “We have donors who have invested in our Greater Rome Impact Fund which allows us to direct grant money toward solutions for the community’s biggest needs in a timely and effective way.”

Last fall, local nonprofits were invited to submit proposals to the Community Foundation. The proposals were reviewed by a task force of local civic leaders, educators, health care professionals, non-profit executives, business leaders and community volunteers charged with vetting and recommending potential grant recipients. “Our board listened to the task force’s deep knowledge of challenges faced in Rome and the five proposals from Open Door Home, Restoration Rome, Harbor House, A Teen’s Choice and the Salvation Army stood out as the most deserving” said Scott Smith, chair of the board.

The Open Door Home received funding for a program and conference in partnership with Glowing Girls Inc, which has the mission of empowering girls to discover self-worth and potential through social and emotional growth.

The Foundation awarded funding to Restoration Rome for the trauma informed platform, Trust Based Relational Intervention Training, allowing the organization to train professionals and volunteers in TBRI, provide therapeutic childcare in safe, child-friendly spaces, and work to advance their local Early Childhood Educator workforce.

Harbor House Child Advocacy Center will use their funding for increasing the number of trauma-focused therapy sessions for child victims of abuse and their adult caregivers.

A Teen’s Choice received funding for literacy programs, mental wellness programs, post secondary counseling and a summer camp all designed for youth girls in Floyd County.

The Salvation Army received funding from The First Christian Church Heritage Fund for support of the Music Mondays program, which teaches students to play a musical instrument at no cost.

“There were more qualified proposals from other organizations, and we would love to fund more when we have the ability,” Garner said.

Anyone interested in learning more about the proposals is encouraged to contact The Community Foundation for Greater Rome at 706-728-3453 or agarner@cffgr.org.