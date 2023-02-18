Once starting as a volunteer, CASA executive director Coleen Connor retires

LAFAYETTE, Ind. − After more than 30 years involved in the nonprofit, Coleen Connor, the executive director of Tippecanoe County CASA, has announced her retirement.

CASA − Court Appointed Special Advocate − is a program that "recruits, trains, and supports community volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system," the release announcing her retirement stated.

Connor retired Friday as executive director, having been involved with CASA since 1990 where she started as a volunteer. In 1996, she began working in the CASA office in addition to working as a teacher.

When the former director stepped down in 2000, Connor was appointed to fill the role by Loretta Rush, the juvenile judge at that time, according to the release.

"During her 22-year tenure as the Executive Director of Tippecanoe County CASA, the program has grown to one of the most respected and successful CASA organizations in the state," the release says. "Connor’s compassion for helping our most vulnerable population of at-risk children in Tippecanoe shows in her dedication to her staff and the CASA volunteers."

In addition to her leadership within CASA, Connor has served multiple state-level roles, including the Commission on Improving the Status of Children in Indiana; Juvenile Justice and Cross System Youth Task Force; the Indiana Supreme Court Advisory Commission; and Indiana’s Dual Status Implementation Committee.

“Although Coleen is leaving big shoes to fill, she has prepared us to continue the CASA legacy that she helped build as a leading program in the State of Indiana,” Deanna Setters, officer manager, said in the release.

Locally in the county, Connor has remained an active member of the Tippecanoe County Child Protection Team; Tippecanoe Child Abuse Prevention Council; Indiana Department of Child Services’ Regional Service Council and Tippecanoe County’s Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative, the release stated.

“Coleen’s assertiveness and passion for doing what’s right for kids is a gift she has shared with so many volunteers and staff”, states Cheryl Wolfschlag, volunteer coordinator, in the release. “I personally will miss her open door, open mind and the authenticity she brought to our program.”

At a celebration of Conner's career at CASA, she spoke with the Journal & Courier about what her work has meant to her all these years.

"It's meant a lot," Conner said. "I come from a background of education, so I was a teacher and I was always drawn to marginalized and at-risk youth. And this was able to allow me to really put what I felt was important into action by advocating for those most marginalized children in our community."

Conner was presented with multiple honors Friday afternoon, including one given to her by Sen. Ron Alting, the Distinguished Hoosier Award.

Connor's next adventure will take her to the West Indies where she will serve two years in the Peace Corps. She will be working with young children with their English literacy in schools as well as with youth development programs that focus on equity for girls.