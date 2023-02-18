Ollie Watkins Goal Against Arsenal Stuns Aston Villa Fan Tom Hanks

Hanks is arguably Villa's most famous celebrity fan.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins scored for the fourth game in a row to give his side an early lead against Arsenal on Saturday.

Watkins found the net just five minutes into the Premier League match after latching onto a long-range pass from Matty Cash.

The England striker got the better of Arsenal center-back William Saliba before firing a low shot past keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Among the crowd at Villa Park was Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.

Hanks is arguably Villa's most famous celebrity fan.

The 66-year-old American looked stunned as he celebrated Watkins' goal from inside the directors box.

But Hanks was not celebrating at the end of the game as Arsenal went on to win 4-2.

Tom Hanks pictured looking stunned after watching Ollie Watkins score for Aston Villa against Arsenal

