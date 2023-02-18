19 th Amendment is a Stout style of beer with cocoa nibs and choke cherries added for extra flavor. The beer is named after the amendment to the United States Constitution granting women the right to vote in 1920. They brewed it in honor of female craft beer supporters everywhere.

19 th Amendment has a deep brown almost black color with a huge thick creamy brown head. The aroma is a mix of roasted malts with dark chocolate and choke cherry notes. The flavor starts with rich roasted malts giving the beer a coffee and dark chocolate character. Choke cherries come through in the backend giving the beer a bittersweet berry goodness. Hops are used lightly to showcase the roasted malts. This beer pairs well with a warm fire in the Wintertime. Stouts are like a comfort food\beer that will warm you up on the inside and are pleasing to the palate.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Beer pick: 19th Amendment from Laughing Sun Brewing in Bismarck, ND