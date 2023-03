Friday night’s front is bringing about some cool changes Saturday morning.

Saturday morning will start off with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Conditions will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the 60s and 70s as we head into the afternoon.

On Sunday, daytime highs will hit the low 80s.

Warm temperatures continue into next week, with highs reaching into the 90s.

