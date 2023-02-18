Cold temperatures overnight, could raise to 50s on Sunday

Grab a winter coat as you head out this evening, temperatures will be in the 30s through the evening hours.

Morning clouds Sunday with afternoon sunshine, winds pick up with gusts up to 28 mph. The winds from the southwest will push temperatures into the mid-50s Sunday afternoon.

Next week will be mild and unsettled. Rain showers develop Monday morning with temperatures in the mid-40s ahead of the next front. This system will move through in the early afternoon hours dropping temperatures from the mid-40s to the 30s.

Windy conditions are expected Tuesday with mild temperatures in the 50s through Wednesday. Rain will move in on Wednesday with showers into Thursday morning. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, highs will be near 70 degrees which is the record high for the day that was set in 1922. That record will likely be tied or broken. Colder air will return Friday.

