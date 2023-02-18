Open in App
What channel is the NBA 3-Point Contest on? TV schedule, live streams, format for 2023 All-Star event

By Jordan Greer,

11 days ago

The player who is able to capture the 3-Point Contest crown this year will be joining some impressive company.

Celtics legend Larry Bird won the first three 3-Point Contests in NBA history. Ray Allen and Dirk Nowitzki took home the trophy during the 2000s. And the greatest shooter of all time, Stephen Curry, has two 3-Point Contest titles on his sterling resume.

Which player will add his name to the list during All-Star Weekend?

Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 3-Point Contest, including TV and streaming options for All-Star Weekend.

How to watch the NBA 3-Point Contest

  • TV channel: TNT (U.S.), SN One (Canada)
  • Live stream : Sling TV (U.S.)

The 3-Point Contest will air on TNT in the U.S. and SN One in Canada.

NBA 3-Point Contest start time

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 19
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET

The 3-Point Contest is the second event of All-Star Saturday Night. It will begin after the conclusion of the Skills Challenge, which will start at 8 p.m. ET.

3-Point Contest participants, format

The eight 3-Point Contest participants will shoot at the typical five locations along the arc with four racks of four regular balls (one point) and one money ball (two points), plus one special rack of five money balls. Players can choose their favorite spots for the money ball racks.

Two "Starry Range" spots will sit well beyond the 3-point line. Each spot holds one white ball worth three points.

The contest is separated into two rounds with the three highest-scoring players from the first round advancing to the final round. The player with the highest score in the final round will be crowned the winner.

Here are the 2023 3-Point Contest participants:

Player Team
Tyrese Haliburton Pacers
Tyler Herro Heat
Buddy Hield Pacers
Kevin Huerter Kings
Damian Lillard Trail Blazers
Lauri Markkanen Jazz
Julius Randle* Knicks
Jayson Tatum Celtics

* Injury replacement for Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons

NBA All-Star schedule 2023

Friday, Feb. 17

Event Time (ET) TV channel
Rising Stars practice 2:30 p.m. NBA TV
Hall of Fame news conference 5:30 p.m. NBA TV
Celebrity Game 7 p.m. ESPN
Rising Stars 9 p.m. TNT

Saturday, Feb. 18

Event Time (ET) TV channel
All-Star practice 1 p.m. NBA TV
HBCU Classic 4 p.m. NBA TV/TNT/ESPN2
Adam Silver news conference 7 p.m. NBA TV
All-Star Saturday Night (Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest) 8 p.m. TNT

Sunday, Feb. 19

Event Time (ET) TV channel
Legends Awards 1 p.m. NBA TV
G League Next Up Game 3 p.m. NBA TV
All-Star Draft 7:30 p.m. TNT
All-Star Game 8:30 p.m. TNT
