Open in App
Pennsylvania State
See more from this location?
Sporting News

Was The Rock good at football? Revisiting Dwayne Johnson's NFL, CFL and college playing career

By Dan Treacy,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XDUx_0kruRLU400

Dwayne Johnson is better known as an actor than a football player. In fact, he's better known as an actor, wrestler, businessman and philanthropist than a football player.

"The Rock" did have a football career of his own, though, long before he became a global superstar. That might have been a factor in his purchase of the XFL in 2020, which will culminate in the long-awaited relaunch of the league this weekend.

MORE: What is the XFL? Teams, rosters, schedule, rules & more to know about 2023 football league

The Sporting News takes a look back at Johnson's football career, from the University of Miami to the CFL.

Was 'The Rock' good at football?

Johnson only played two years as a defensive tackle at Freedom High School in Pennsylvania, but that was enough to earn him serious interest from major college football programs. Johnson ultimately accepted a full scholarship from the University of Miami and began his college football career in 1991.

MORE: Watch XFL games live with fuboTV (free trial) | Subscribe to ESPN+

Johnson was primarily a reserve during his Miami career, recording 77 tackles and four sacks in four seasons. He played behind future Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp and was recruited by defensive line coach Ed Orgeron, so Johnson was closely connected with major names during his time with the Hurricanes, which began with a national championship his freshman year.

Orgeron told ESPN in 2012 Johnson "could have been an all-conference, perhaps an all-American," if Sapp wasn't ahead of him. In today's transfer portal era, it may have been easier for Johnson to find that playing time.

MORE: Ranking the best, worst jerseys for XFL relaunch, from Vipers to Guardians

Dwayne Johnson's CFL career

Before launching his wrestling career, Johnson attempted to turn professional in football and signed with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders.

The stint didn't last too long. Johnson was released two months into the 1995 season. His history of getting buried on the depth chart of great teams continued: Calgary finished 15-3 that year.

MORE: Remembering 'The Rock's' stint with the Stamps

Did Dwayne Johnson play in the NFL?

Despite Orgeron's high hopes for Johnson, an unsuccessful stint in the CFL is not usually a pathway to the NFL.

After dealing with multiple injuries and a lack of playing time at Miami, he went undrafted in 1995 and did not find another professional contract after his deal with the Stampeders.

MORE: XFL rosters 2023: Complete draft results, team-by-team picks

Now, Johnson is operating a league that could give former college football standouts and NFL role players a second chance.

While the goal is to turn the XFL into a permanent spring football league, it's not far-fetched to believe this is personal for Johnson, whose league will give chances to players that might not have gotten a fair shot at other times in their careers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Favorite Lamar Jackson trade partner just cleared the way for deal
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Lamar Jackson shoe deal: Ravens QB claps back at failed endorsement rumors with simple GIF
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Kentucky vs. Florida fight: 9 players ejected from SEC women's basketball tournament game
Gainesville, FL6 hours ago
LeBron James-Grizzlies beef, explained: How 'disrespectful' taunts and Shannon Sharpe fueled new Lakers rivalry
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Why is the NFL Combine always in Indianapolis? How it started and became an NFL offseason fixture
Indianapolis, IN22 hours ago
NFL Draft 2023: Jalen Carter's No. 1 overall pick odds spike after arrest warrant issued
Athens, GA10 hours ago
NFLPA team report cards, explained: Vikings & Dolphins praised, Commanders & Cardinals blasted
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Is it time to end the NFL Combine as we know it? 6 ways to improve the NFL Draft scouting process
Indianapolis, IN20 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers weighs in on NFL future, retirement: 'I'll make a decision soon enough'
Green Bay, WI11 hours ago
What is NOBULL? Everything to know about the 2023 NFL Combine sponsor
Indianapolis, IN18 hours ago
Dylan Larkin contract details: Red Wings make long-term commitment to captain with eight-year extension
Detroit, MI8 hours ago
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy discusses 'philosophical differences' with Kellen Moore: 'I want to run the damn ball'
Dallas, TX3 hours ago
Eagles defend rugby-style QB sneak push as NFL considers rule change: Success 'doesn't mean it should be outlawed'
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst keeps ball in Aaron Rodgers' court regarding future: 'All options are on the table'
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Why the Pirates and Orioles played the bottom of the 9th inning without umpires in spring training game
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Grizzlies troll Shannon Sharpe on Twitter after win over LeBron James-less Lakers; Fox Sports analyst responds
Memphis, TN12 hours ago
Dan Snyder financial allegations, explained: Commanders owner reportedly used team funds for himself
Washington, DC1 day ago
Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record: Will Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis break career points total?
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Is Zion Williamson playing tonight? Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers time, TV channel and live stream
Portland, OR18 hours ago
Is Patrick Kane playing tonight? Rangers vs. Flyers time, TV channel and live stream for Wednesday TNT game
New York City, NY19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy