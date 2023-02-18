Open in App
South Kingstown, RI
See more from this location?
independentri.com

South Kingstown to display memorial plaque in honor of missing pilots

By Vincent Gallo Staff Writer,

11 days ago
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown High School carpentry teacher Eric Swanson received five different biographies over the course of a month, from 300th-Anniversary Committee...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy