Doylestown, PA
TAPinto.net

Doylestown Health Will Sell Pine Run to Stabilize Its Finances

By Ed Doyle,

11 days ago

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Faced with anemic finances coming out of the pandemic, Doylestown Health is trying to sell Pine Run Retirement Community.

According to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer, the announcement was made yesterday during an investor call.

During the call, Doylestown Health officials said they were working with banks to relax conditions of the health system’s loans that require it to have a certain amount of cash in reserves. Doylestown has seen its financial reserves drop by $45 million, or 37%, since 2019.

Many hospitals and health systems, particularly smaller organizations like Doylestown Health, are struggling to bounce back from the pandemic. During the investor call, health system officials said that selling Pine Run would help reduce debt and boost financial reserves.

Late last year, S&P Global Ratings downgraded Doylestown Health’s credit rating because of concerns about the amount of cash it had on hand. Financial analysts were worried about the ability of the health system to meet its debt payments.

One financial source said that for the 12-month period ending in September, the health system had an operating loss of nearly $25 million.

Doylestown Health bought Pine Run, which has more than 500 beds, in 1992.

