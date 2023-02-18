4 wedding trends that will start to disappear this year, and 8 you'll see everywhere

Wedding experts told Insider which trends are falling out of favor and what will be in this year .

Bouquet and garter tosses and large wedding parties are expected to be less common.

Trends like after-parties, private personal vows, and two-in-one wedding-day looks are here to stay.

Guests can expect to see fewer bouquet tosses. Rawpixel/Getty Images

Garter and bouquet tosses will drop in popularity.

Last year , industry experts said bouquet and garter tosses would decline in popularity, a trend Mary Angelini, wedding videographer and founder of Key Moment Films , said will continue.

"These traditions may be going out of popularity because they can be seen as sexist or outdated," Angelini said. "Some couples may feel that these traditions add unnecessary pressure or attention to single guests and may prefer to skip them."

She also told Insider a bouquet or garter toss can become awkward when single guests don't want to participate.

Pampas-grass decor may be on its way out.

Samantha Leenheer, owner of Samantha Joy Events , told Insider using natural earth-toned pampas grass, particularly for bohemian-style weddings, had its moment and may be on the decline.

"While it has been fun, its moment in the spotlight has passed, and people are moving towards other grass types that are easier to handle and don't shed," Leenheer told Insider. "Couples want to use more color and seasonal blooms in their floral decor plans."

Couples are favoring smaller wedding parties. Serhii Sobolevskyi/Getty Images

Don't expect to see a lot of large wedding parties.

Jacqueline Vizcaíno, founder of Tinted Event Design, Production, and Planning , said large wedding parties are going out of style.

"Gone are the days of having 15 bridesmaids and groomsmen in your wedding party," she said. "Instead, couples are now opting for smaller, more personal wedding parties that genuinely reflect the closeness of their inner circle."

Wedding favors won't make the cut.

California elopement photographer Brianna Parks said wedding favors continue to decrease in popularity as couples prioritize spending money on other items.

"People are starting to become much more sustainable, and wedding favors aren't helping the movement," Parks said. "Oftentimes, wedding favors get thrown away, meaning money is being thrown away ."

On the other hand, couples will opt for more black-and-white photo booths and 360-degree video booths.

Cohost of lifestyle and wedding podcast " Hue I Do " Ashleigh Coffie told Insider that she expects 360-degree video booths and black-and-white photo booths to rise in popularity.

"This photo booth is commonly found at weddings that lean into the glam aesthetic (heavy on florals, consistent wedding branding seen throughout the decor, and papered goods)," Coffie said.

According to Coffie, the less formal 360-degree video booth provides guests with a gif or movie file instead of a tangible photo.

More brides are expected to change their wedding gowns from the ceremony to the reception. Anchiy/Getty Images

Expect more two-in-one wedding-day looks.

Coffie said multiple wedding-day looks, from complete outfit changes to minor tweaks that create new looks, are here to stay.

"Having one look for your ceremony and another look for your reception adds to the wow factor of your overall wedding day," Coffie told Insider. "For some, that might mean a reversible dinner or tuxedo jacket that can be switched for the reception."

Couples can also change their looks with detachable straps, capes, jackets, toppers, sleeves, trains, or skirts.

After-parties are on the rise.

Angelini told Insider more couples are including after-parties as part of their big days.

"After-parties are becoming more popular among couples to extend the celebrations and keep the party going late into the night," said Angelini. "After-parties can be a fun and relaxed way for guests to unwind and let loose after the formalities of the wedding ceremony and reception."

According to Angelini, the band will stop and a club DJ will typically take over the music at an after-party. She even saw one couple host a silent disco to kick off their after-party, a unique way to keep the party going when noise ordinances exist at the venue.

Couples are opting for more color in their weddings.

Leenheer expects to see more pops of color in wedding decor and accessories.

"Couples and their guests want to get out and have an exciting and memorable experience, and using colors helps set that tone," she said.

Leenheer said bright tones and darker shades will be incorporated in design aspects, flower selection, centerpieces, linens, tabletop pieces, and draping and lighting choices.

Nontraditional guest books are having a moment.

According to Parks, nontraditional guest books will soar in popularity in 2023.

"Whether it's signing a record-Polaroid book or leaving an audio message, I think we'll see a huge influx of nontraditional guestbooks for signing," Parks said. "It's much more fun for both the couple and the guests."

Destination weddings are here to stay.

Smaller weddings were fairly common during the coronavirus pandemic and it appears that trend isn't going anywhere.

"I specialize in elopements, so while small weddings have always been around, I've been seeing couples wanting to take their small wedding abroad," Parks told Insider.

The photographer predicts places like Europe will see a huge boom in the number of weddings in 2023.

More couples are saying their vows in private first. wundervisuals/Getty Images

Private personal vows are set to take off in 2023.

Allyson Galloway, owner and cinematographer at WISPP , a company that films weddings, told Insider more couples are opting to exchange vows privately.

"Exchanging personal vows in private followed by traditional vows at the ceremony is trending," she said. "Couples love the thought of exchanging personal vows, but many aren't too keen on the moment being in front of everyone and worry they'll get too emotional."

Live houseplants will make an appearance at weddings.

Galloway expects more couples to incorporate houseplants into their wedding choices to define a space and save money on live-cut greenery.

"Houseplants have been increasing in popularity in our homes, restaurants, and storefronts, and now it's their time to shine alongside florals at parties," she said.