Weekly Round Up: Feb. 12-18

Save Tax-Free Longer, Protect Your Assets With An Annuity, Live A Longer and Happier Life, Use Your FSA Now, and more - all in this week's Retirement Daily!

What the End of Open Enrollment for ACA Means For You

Medicare expert Jae Oh has great advice about the end of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) open enrollment period.

How a New Bond Can Greatly Improve Retirement Security

Learn about Brazil's new Retirement Security Bond from the man who helped create it.

Get Started On Your Retirement Plan

It's always a good time to start on your retirement plan. And it's not as hard as it may seem.

Long Term Care: Protect Your Assets With An Annuity

A newer type of annuity lets you insure for long-term care while still protecting and growing your assets. Our expert explains the important features you should know.

Some Couples Could Need as Much as $383,000 in Savings for Health Care Costs During Their Retirement

A new report from EBRI suggests that couples with particularly high prescription drug expenditures will need to save $383,000 to cover their health care costs in retirement.

A Gen Zer Rates the Finance-focused Super Bowl Ads

Our assistant editor Karen Kurson watched all the Super Bowl ads and rates those with finance focus.

The Keys to a Happy Life

Having deep connections with others leads to a longer, healthier, and happier life, according to new findings from a long-running study.

New Law Helps You Save Tax-Free Longer

A new law increased the age for Required Minimum Distributions from retirement accounts. Our expert discusses what this means now for savers.

How Young Adults Should Prepare For a Recession

Young adults have concerns about an impending recession. Our experts explain recession and give advice about how to prepare.

Ask Bob

Email your questions to Robert.Powell@thearenagroup.net.

How Is My Social Security Adjusted If I Work While Receiving Benefits?

Ask The Hammer

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

What is the Deadline to Use My Flexible Spending Account?