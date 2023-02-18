Open in App
02/18/2023: A quick trip back to February

By Jill Szwed,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2De8Vc_0kruNFTW00

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Saturday! Well hello February. It is much, much colder this morning than this time yesterday. We are starting in the teens with wind chills in the single digits. On the bright side, there’s a lot of sunshine out there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BW9NI_0kruNFTW00

February will stay in the air today with highs rebounding close to 40 degrees. It will be a much quieter day with a mix of sun and clouds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2nHr_0kruNFTW00

The mild air that we’ve gotten used to only takes a short vacation. Highs will approach 50 degrees again Sunday. The mild air will hang on through the end of the holiday weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVurQ_0kruNFTW00

Looking ahead, we are watching a developing storm off the coast of California. The low will meander around SoCal and the Baja California through the weekend. By Tuesday the system will gain speed and track through the Southwest. There are still a number of questions like the track, precipitation details, and any accumulations. Right now we have chances for rain, snow, and freezing rain starting Wednesday. Thursday looks to be a higher impact day. We are still days out from this storm. The details will evolve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5N68_0kruNFTW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDX50_0kruNFTW00

Temperatures will trend a little closer to normal as next week goes on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEHIY_0kruNFTW00
