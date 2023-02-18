Open in App
Gaithersburg, MD
See more from this location?
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg’s Emergent BioSolutions Reports FDA Advisory Committees’ Unanimous Vote in Favor of NARCAN Nasal Spray for Over-The-Counter Use

By MCS Staff,

11 days ago
If approved by the FDA, NARCAN Nasal Spray will be the first 4 mg naloxone nasal spray switched from prescription status to over-the-counter use. Gaithersburg-based...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Gaithersburg, MD newsLocal Gaithersburg, MD
Hazel Monae Named City of Gaithersburg’s New Racial Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Program Manager
Gaithersburg, MD17 hours ago
Forever Fit Physical Therapy and Wellness to Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Grand Opening in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD2 days ago
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken to Hold Grand Opening Event on March 11
Gaithersburg, MD14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rockville’s Compost Crew Doubles Food Waste Diverted in 2022
Rockville, MD17 hours ago
Public Testimony For Boundary Study Scope For Reopening of Woodward HS and Relocation of Burtonsville ES to Northeast Consortium ES #17 Site Sought by MCPS
Burtonsville, MD1 day ago
Virtual Public Hearing on the MacArthur Boulevard Bikeway Improvements Project in Bethesda to be Held on Wednesday, March 29
Bethesda, MD1 day ago
Rockville Man Convicted in Fraud Scheme That Stole Almost $2 Million From Churches
Rockville, MD1 day ago
Town of Poolesville Seeks Applicants for Planning Commission Vacancy
Poolesville, MD3 hours ago
‘Rockville Means Business’ Event to Highlight How Vendors Can Work with City Government
Rockville, MD3 hours ago
Temporary Removal of USPS Blue Mailbox at 7500 Maple Ave
Takoma Park, MD2 days ago
Veterans and Military Members Wanted for City of Rockville Ceremonies
Rockville, MD3 hours ago
County Executive Elrich to Join Montgomery County Public Libraries for Reopening of Potomac Branch on Saturday, April 15
Potomac, MD13 hours ago
Montgomery Parks is seeking public input on a future park adjacent to the Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market site
Bethesda, MD17 hours ago
Amentum Announces Relocation of Headquarters From Germantown to Fairfax County
Germantown, MD2 days ago
Home Depot on Shady Grove Road Has Been Sold… to Home Depot
Gaithersburg, MD1 day ago
Bike Safely From the City of Rockville
Rockville, MD3 hours ago
Rockville Man Arrested for Assault & Firearm Related Charges Stemming From a January 31st Shooting in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD3 hours ago
Student Arrested at Richard Montgomery High School for Gaithersburg Armed Robbery
Gaithersburg, MD1 day ago
23-Year-Old Man Arrested and Charged with Theft of Catalytic Converters
Bethesda, MD1 day ago
Police Respond to Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven
Rockville, MD1 day ago
What’s Still Open Inside of Lakeforest Mall: Final Edition
Gaithersburg, MD2 days ago
Quincy’s South Bar & Grille Releases Additional Information on Restaurant’s Closure Due to Building Redevelopment
Rockville, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy