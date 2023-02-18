Did spring allergy season hit SC early this year? Here’s what the pollen count shows

Have you been sniffling and sneezing lately?

That might not be a cold if you get spring allergies every year.

Spring is officially a month away — the start date is March 20 — and yet the allergy season associated with it has already made its presence known in South Carolina. February has been unseasonably warm this year, triggering trees and other plants to bloom earlier than normal.

And blooming trees means pollen.

Lots of it.

According to pollen.com , the Midlands and Lowcountry have seen medium to medium-high levels of pollen in recent days.

For instance, the Midlands saw medium-high levels on Thursday and medium levels on Friday. Levels increased again to medium-high on Saturday.

Allergies in South Carolina

According to the Medical University of South Carolina , tree pollen is the main cause of trouble for most allergy sufferers each spring. The specific culprits are oak, pine, willow and birch trees. Also, tree pollen season tends to end around May.

Allergies are the result of immune system reactions to allergens. When a person encounters something they are allergic to, different chemicals, including histamine, are released. All allergy symptoms are caused by these chemicals.

How to manage spring allergies in South Carolina