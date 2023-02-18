Open in App
South Carolina State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The State

Did spring allergy season hit SC early this year? Here’s what the pollen count shows

By Patrick McCreless,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANFK2_0kruLGQf00

Have you been sniffling and sneezing lately?

That might not be a cold if you get spring allergies every year.

Spring is officially a month away — the start date is March 20 — and yet the allergy season associated with it has already made its presence known in South Carolina. February has been unseasonably warm this year, triggering trees and other plants to bloom earlier than normal.

And blooming trees means pollen.

Lots of it.

According to pollen.com , the Midlands and Lowcountry have seen medium to medium-high levels of pollen in recent days.

For instance, the Midlands saw medium-high levels on Thursday and medium levels on Friday. Levels increased again to medium-high on Saturday.

Allergies in South Carolina

According to the Medical University of South Carolina , tree pollen is the main cause of trouble for most allergy sufferers each spring. The specific culprits are oak, pine, willow and birch trees. Also, tree pollen season tends to end around May.

Allergies are the result of immune system reactions to allergens. When a person encounters something they are allergic to, different chemicals, including histamine, are released. All allergy symptoms are caused by these chemicals.

How to manage spring allergies in South Carolina

  • Wear a mask while doing yard work

  • Shower after being outside

  • Regularly chance A/C filters

  • Use an air purifier

  • Keep windows closed during the pollen season

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
The Columbia SC pollen count is skyrocketing and it’ll soon get worse. See for yourself
Columbia, SC17 hours ago
A winning Powerball ticket was sold in South Carolina. Check your numbers
North Augusta, SC2 days ago
Dawn Staley’s lineup decision in 2019 set the course for South Carolina’s core group
Columbia, SC4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin lands job with White House. Here’s his new role
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Five armed teens arrested in Midlands area where shootings have happened, SC cops say
Winnsboro, SC1 day ago
SC attorney general steps in to close out state’s murder case against Alex Murdaugh
Walterboro, SC1 day ago
A new Aldi grocery store is coming to the Midlands. Here’s where it will be
Irmo, SC5 days ago
Timeline puts Murdaugh at crime scene, SC prosecutor says in trial closing after Moselle visit
Walterboro, SC10 hours ago
Ex-Gamecocks linebacker leaving program for high school head coaching job
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Unbeaten South Carolina doesn’t plan to lose any time soon. It can’t afford to now
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Bulldogs outlast Lamont Paris’ Gamecocks in close road battle. What we learned
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Historic SC race car track to become an industrial park? Here’s what its latest listing says
Easley, SC1 day ago
Food Network show chef ‘disgusted’ by SC restaurant’s food and offered fix. Here’s what happened
Greenville, SC4 days ago
Why can’t noxious odor along stretch of I-20 be cleaned up? | Opinion
Elgin, SC3 days ago
Day 27 live updates: Murdaugh ‘family weapons killed’ victims, SC prosecutor says in closing
Hampton, SC14 hours ago
Miss our giant fire hydrant? Here are other oddities and curiosities you can find around Columbia
Columbia, SC17 hours ago
Manhunt ends for men wanted on murder charges in SC, sheriff’s office says
Orangeburg, SC10 hours ago
VP Harris visits Columbia HBCU, praises progress toward increased broadband access
Columbia, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy