Hugh Jackman says it is ‘inevitable’ that Australia will become a republic

Hugh Jackman has stated his belief that it is “inevitable” Australia will become a republic in the future.

The actor shared his views while appearing on the BBC One politics programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg .

“I think Australia will become Republican at some point. It feels natural,” he explained in the interview, set for broadcast on Sunday (19 February).

He continued: “It feels like something that is, I would guess inevitable, and I guess would be a natural part of an evolution of a country. You know?”

Jackman told Kuenssberg that he has both British and Australian citizenship and grew up in a household that revered the royal family.

“I’m a British citizen as I am an Australian citizen – I don’t know if people know that but I am,” he stated.

“My father made us stop doing whatever we could to watch, in 1981, the wedding of Lady Di and Prince Charles. We had champagne.

“So I grew up with a lot of that. There was no bunting in our house, but if my dad could have found that there would have been bunting and I have absolutely no ill will and I only wish King Charles all the best.”

The actor, who is currently promoting the film The Son , added that he “really appreciated” the service of both the King and late Queen, whom he had met on several occasions.

“I admire it and I only wish them the best,” he said.

After the Queen’s death in September 2022, Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese ruled out holding a referendum on whether to keep King Charles as the country’s head of state.

Despite being a documented republican, Albanese stated that out of respect for the Queen, he would not “pursue questions” of constitutional change unless he was re-elected.

You can read The Independent ’s review of The Son here .

Additional reporting by PA