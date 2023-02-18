Mayor Jane Castor raises big cash — even with no real challenge

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor speaks with supporters during a reelection rally in December. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Despite having no opponent on the ballot and access to almost $250,000 in available cash, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is continuing to solicit money for her re-election — an indication that she may be looking at a political career after her tenure as mayor, or at assisting other candidates.

Castor faces only a write-in opponent, Belinda Noah, whose name won’t be printed on the ballot.

As of Feb. 10, Castor had about $38,875 in her campaign account and $207,414 in her political committee, Tampa Strong.

Qualifying ended Jan. 20 with no one filing for a ballot position against Castor, but the campaign is continuing to send out fundraising emails. A Feb. 10 email said their goal for the coming week was $5,000. Tampa Strong, meanwhile, has raised more than $40,000 since Jan. 19.

Under state law, campaign money left when the race is over must be disposed of, with options including refunding donors or giving to charity, but no political purpose The committee, however, continues to exist and can use its surplus money for Castor’s political interests.

It’s not uncommon for political candidates who are sure of winning to continue spending on publicity or advertising to build their reputations for future races, and to stash large sums in independent committees for future political use.

Castor campaign spokesperson Ashley Baumann said fundraising is continuing because, “We are not taking anything for granted and we are still working hard to earn every vote.” She declined to discuss whether the campaign will continue advertising or how any surplus might be used.