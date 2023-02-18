Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 18-19, 2023

Joycelin D. Harrington

Joycelin Delores Harrington, 91, of Richland, died Feb. 14 in Richland.

She was born in Ola, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1976.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Anna M. Church

Anna Mae Church, 83, of Pasco, died Feb. 11 in Richland.

She was born in North Wilksboro, N.C., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

William R. Millard

William Raymond Millard, 90, of Desert Aire, died Feb. 13.

He has lived in Desert Aire for over 45 years and was a retired hydroelectric operator.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Jill M. Melius

Jill Marie Melius, 65, of Kennewick, died Feb. 15 in Kennewick.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a retired secretary.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.