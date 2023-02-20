This $9 Moisturizing Stick Is Like a Giant Chapstick for Cracked Facial Skin, Dry Cuticles & Peeling Lips

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I live for a multipurpose product that can remedy several pesky concerns in one. All the more better if it’s affordable enough for me to replace time and time again. For many, that one product is the Palmer’s Swivel Stick , a $9 moisturizing stick packed full of nourishing ingredients that swiftly soften peeling lips, dry elbows, flaking around your nose and rough cuticles—the list seriously goes on.

The targeted moisturizer leans on cocoa butter and vitamin E to help restore damaged skin back to a healthy state. Whether you’re dealing with stretch marks, acne scars, blemishes or just dry patches, applying the stick across problem areas over the course of several days can help bring visible results.

I mean, there’s a reason the product has earned over 14,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers (and even more on the brand’s direct site.) One reviewer wrote that they’ve relied on it for “20 years and counting,” sharing that it’s “never disappointed” them ever, while another explained how useful it is for tattoo healing and after-care.

Palmer’s Swivel Stick

“I’ve always had a hard time keeping my lips hydrated, no matter how much I hydrate my body,” wrote another fan. “The last couple years I’ve been on medications that made these issues ever worse. I even made my own chapstick for years, trying to find a natural way to help. I tried this stuff out of desperation one day and will NEVER go back to anything else as long as I can get my hands on this. The SPF version is great too.”

“I’ve used cocoa butter for a long time and already love the product. These sticks just kick it up a notch. I can apply to the back of my hands, or wherever, without getting my palms greasy. I even use it in my hair. The stick doesn’t turn to slippery oil as fast as scooping it out of the jar,” raved a third.

Plus, if you scoop the swivel stick on Amazon, you’ll get a pack of three for less than $10 . Considering the product’s success rate, this is one affordable find you don’t want to overlook. You can also sign up for subscribe and save orders to unlock a discount of 20 percent each time.

The brand also carries additional shopper-loved products, including a Skin Therapy Face Oil that had people going make-up free.